The first quarter of Los Angeles with four goals is too much for Philly to make it 5-3 defeat

LOS ANGELES – A look at the schedule for the first half of this six-game road trip would have shown that it might be easy for flyers.

After all, they should compete against the three weakest teams in the Western Conference – San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles – with a collective goal differential of minus 71.

Well, sometimes numbers can be wrong.

The pilots started the journey by being spoiled by the sharks 6: 1 on Saturday evening.

After the Flyers combined to win 2-1 against the Ducks on Sunday, they went to La-La Land positively.

But there would be no Hollywood ending for the final leg of the California swing.

The Flyers came out on New Years Eve and behaved as if they were playing on New Years morning – and overturned.

They gave the Kings four goals in the first round in one of their worst 20-minute games and suffered a disappointing 5-3 setback at Staples Center.

The cellar-dwelling kings scored all three conventional points on their way to the first leadership position – strength, power play and short-handed.

Goalkeeper Brian Elliott was hung to dry as the flyers dropped to 3-13-3 during the past four seasons (and beyond) during the last four seasons.

The Flyers surrendered their goals to Kyle Clifford, Alex Iafallo, Tyler Toffoli and Adrian Kempe in 12:21 minutes.

Clifford connected at 5:31 and hit Elliott with a shot from the left circle. Then Iafallo met the Kings in a power game at 6:57. Just 1:48 later, Toffoli finished a template from Anze Kopitar. Finally, Kempe hit the net with the Flyers in a power game against a two-on-one shorthanded.

In the meantime, the Flyers failed to Jonathan Quick, the goalkeeper of Los Angeles, despite 15 pucks in the first third.

In the second phase, Carter Hart was brought in to relieve a shocked Elliott.

The Flyers managed not to leave the field for the first time this season when Justin Braun met at 14:59.

San Jose scored a third Powerplay goal in the third third, this time from Martin Frk.Claude Giroux countered with a Power Play goal to 5: 2 success with 7: 16 and Scott Laughton added a goal with 2: 52 to make the game handsome.

Provorov OK after great success

Defender Ivan Provorov was hit on the ice late in the second period after being hit on the head by Kurtis MacDermid’s elbow. There was no penalty for the game. Provorov could get up and go to the bench.

Short recordings

Provorov’s six Powerplay goals lead all NHL defenders. … Provorov and Claude Giroux each played in their 286th game in a row, connecting them with Jeff Carter and Jake Voracek for the third longest Ironman series in Flyers’ team history. Rod Brind’Amour hit the record with 484 games in a row. The penalty shootout of the aviators was placed sixth in the NHL (83.8 percent). … The Flyers return to action on Thursday when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

