The Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper, Jack Campbell (36), defends the goal against Florida Panthers Center, Frank Vatrano (77), during the first game period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov, 63, celebrates with his teammates after beating the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Nikolai Prokhorkin (74) and goalkeeper Jack Campbell (36) defend the goal against Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68). Fla. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Florida Panthers Center Frank Vatrano (77) runs the puck against right wing Dustin Brown (23) of the Los Angeles Kings during the first game period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Florida Panthers goalkeeper Chris Driedger will be helped off the ice in the first round of the NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)



Sean Walker (26), defender of the Los Angeles Kings, runs with the puck against the center of the Florida Panthers, Colton Sceviour (7), during the first game period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida ( AP Photo / Brynn Anderson))

Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sam Montembeault (33) parried the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Defenders of the Florida Panthers, Riley Stillman (61) and Jeff Carter (77) from the center of the Los Angeles Kings, drive Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson) for the puck)

Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (left), defenders Mark Pysyk (center) and Keith Yandle (right) celebrate after Vatrano in the team’s second round NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 16, 2020, had scored a goal in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Florida Panthers Center Vincent Trocheck (21) and Los Angeles Kings Center Trevor Lewis (22) run for the puck in the second round of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida , (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)



The center of the Florida Panthers, Vincent Trocheck (21), runs with the puck in the second round of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson) ,

Florida Panthers Center Brian Boyle (9) celebrates after beating Panthers 4-3 in Sunrise, Florida during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Brian Boyle (9) in the center of the Florida Panthers celebrates with left wing Mike Hoffman (68) and defenseman Keith Yandle (3) after Boyle in the third round of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 16, 2020, had scored a goal. in Sunrise Fla. The Panthers 4: 3. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

The center of the Florida Panthers Brian Boyle (9) scores against the goalkeeper Jack Campbell (36) of the Los Angeles Kings during the third game period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida Panthers wins 4-3. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sam Montembeault misses a goal in the third round of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)



The Los Angeles Kings Center, Anze Kopitar (11), celebrated Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida, after hitting the third round of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson )

The Los Angeles Kings celebrate after Los Angeles Kings Center’s Anze Kopitar (11) scored points during the third season of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Los Angeles Kings Center’s Anze Kopitar (11) scored in the third round of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson).

Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sam Montembeault scores in the third round of the NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)

Jeff Carter (77) and Kyle Clifford (13), left wing of the Los Angeles Kings, celebrate on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida Panthers, a goal in the team’s third round of NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers ( AP Photo / Brynn Anderson)



Defenders of the Florida Panthers, Josh Brown (2) and Adrian Kempe (9) from the center of the Los Angeles Kings, are driving on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Florida (AP Photo / Brynn Anderson) for the puck)

SUNRISE, Fla. – If the kings figure out how to turn their despair into open energy in late play, they may need the former less often.

Brian Boyle scored the final winning goal and goalkeeper Sam Montembeault came off the bench to help the Florida Panthers ward off a late rise and defeat the Kings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Mike Matheson, Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov also scored goals for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau, who set the franchise record in Monday’s 8-4 win over Toronto last Monday, recorded a assist from Dadonov.

Anze Kopitar had one goal and two assists, and Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo also scored goals for the kings. Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots in his third start in four games. The Kings have lost six of their last seven games, including a 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

“They raved. They held pucks in our zone. You made mistakes, ”said King’s coach Todd McLellan. “We are professionals. We should be able to surface, but let’s get out of the sun, let’s go back to the cold weather.”

After 4-0, the Kings scored three goals in the second half of the third half.

Iafallo threw a 8:18 shot from Drew Doughty, which led to 4: 1. Kempe’s Powerplay goal, a shot from the right circle, struck Montembeault 4:52 to the left and ended the game 4: 2. Kopitar pushed back 2:40 to the left and the lead was reduced to 4-3.

“It’s the part of despair that started in the second half of the third round,” said Kopitar. “We figured out how we could get this to start the games.”

Montembeault scored 23 saves for the Panthers after coming 9:55 in the first round. Chris Driedger started in the Panthers’ gate and parried four times before injuring his right leg.

“He did what he had to do,” said Panthers coach Joel Quenneville about Montembeault. “In a game like that you lose some momentum, but he was calm and did what he had to do.”

Montembeault was recalled from Springfield by the AHL last Sunday, borrowed on Monday and then recalled on Wednesday.

“I had three flights in three days: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,” said Montembault. “Of course I didn’t expect to play in this one, but it turned out that we played very well and had a good win.”

The Panthers led 2-0 and scored 3-0 for Matheson’s Powerplay goal. Aaron Ekblad then transitioned to Matheson and fired the puck past Campbell at 4:55 for the third time.

Boyle’s goal at 7:06 made it 4-0.

“We needed two points at home. That was the goal; we made it. Boyle said. “It’s a good lesson to see how quickly it can get away from you.”

Vatrano gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead after Dominic Toninato dropped the puck on Vatrano and his one-timer from the right struck Campbell on the glove side at 3: 6 of a second.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead at Dadonov’s Powerplay goal. Huberdeau threw a pass in the middle of Dadonov, which shot the puck past the first at 6:04.

REMARKS

Kopitar leads the kings with 43 points, scoring 17 goals and scoring 26 assists. … Kings Center Blake Lizotte has missed his fourth game in a row and suffers from an injury to the lower body every day. … Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky missed his second game because of an upper body injury that he sustained in training on Saturday.

NEXT

The kings visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

