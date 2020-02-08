advertisement

SACRAMENTO, California – Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield added 21, and the Sacramento Kings used 19 3-point points on Friday night to beat Miami Heat 105-97.

De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and eight assists when the kings won their fifth in seventh games. Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points and eight assists.

Eight days after Sacramento set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, he almost reached it, leaving 19 out of 42 points behind. Bogdanovic had six 3’s and Hield and Bjelica had five each.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points and seven rebounds for Miami. Duncan Robinson added 18 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Heat played understaffed, though it won’t be long. All-star Jimmy Butler did not play on Wednesday after straining his right shoulder in a loss to the Clippers, but received good news after an MRI test on his shoulder failed. Newcomers Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill, and Jae Crowder, who were purchased from a Memphis store earlier this week, were also brought to their knees.

Sacramento took advantage and got a split of the season with Miami.

The kings retired in the middle of the third quarter and then took over. Harry Giles scored a putback, followed by three consecutive goals from Bjelica and Bogdanovic. Hield later added a 3-pointer and Fox stole near the midfield and went in for a simple layup.

Sacramento drove another big run in the fourth run and led at 17.

Fearful IGGY

Iguodala says he looks forward to getting back on the pitch after doing his rounds on TV and radio in the past few months as his stalemate continues with Memphis.

“It was kind of good for me to step back and see what this life would be like,” said Iguodala. “It was a good experience. I was probably too busy.”

The 36-year-old Iguodala last played in the playoffs for Golden State on June 13, 2019, but feels great after his absence. A two-year $ 30 million extension from the heat didn’t hurt either.

“I still feel like I have a lot of time and I think it will show,” he said. “I’m sure I can get out of there now, but I want to be in a position where I’m not an obstacle. I want to be a plus and a plus with every step.”

TIP-INS

Heat: Derrick Jones Jr. had nine points and six rebounds when he started instead of Butler. … Tyler Herro (ankle) did not play. … Miami lost for the first time in eight games this season when Robinson made at least six threes. He went 6 out of 9 beyond the curve.

Kings: Kent Bazemore triggered the wave with two layups and one dip in the fourth quarter after doing a theft in the backyard. He later added a blocked shot.

NEXT

Heat: Play the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Miami wants to win the two-game season with Portland for the second time in a row.

Kings: Hosted the Spurs on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back. Sacramento won all three games against San Antonio last season but lost in extra time at the AT&T Center earlier this season.

