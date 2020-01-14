advertisement

King Oyo Nyimba (seated) of Tooro visits Muscat in Oman to invite His Majesty Haitham Bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman (PHOTO / courtesy).

FORTPOTAL – The kingdom of Tooro should host the first world summit of monarchs from September 7 to 11, 2020.

Under the theme “Monarchs for Sustainable Peace and Inclusive Development”, the summit will be organized by His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, the King of Tooro and President Yoweri Museveni.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Tooro, Henry Mutegeki Basaliza, the summit will be a unique strategic forum for the monarchs of the world to discuss and work together on international cooperation, peace and development.

“The first World Summit of Monarchs 20202 is an invitation only to the high-level event which should be attended by 107 reigning monarchs (27 sovereigns and 80 non-sovereigns), including kings, queens, sultans, emirs, emperors, Grand Dukes and Princes as well as more than 10,000 delegates, including royal families, government, youth, women, religious, cultural and private leaders from the 107 guest kingdoms / monarchs, “he said. in a press release.

He noted that the goal of the summit was to reach consensus and a collective response from the monarchs of the world to contribute to and influence lasting peace and inclusive development.

“Several high-level parallel events / forums will be organized to allow visiting delegations and border workers in Uganda to engage in the various discussions relevant to the aspirations of the first world summit of monarchs 2020,” reads an extract.

Mutegeki said King Oyo is currently visiting his fellow monarchs to share the urgent need, aspirations and results of the first world monarch summit 2020, as well as to deliver the official invitation to the summit.

“King Oyo has so far visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where His Majesty has been received by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Sultanate of Oman where the king was welcomed by His Highness Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, “he said.

He added that the king will continue to visit other monarchs for the same purpose.

