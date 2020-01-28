advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Danny Kingad lost to Demetrious Johnson when they first competed in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix final three months ago.

Kingad unanimously fell against Johnson, who has been unbeaten 3-0 since moving to ONE Championship in late 2018.

However, the aspiring Filipino star will have a completely different result if he gets another bang at Johnson, which many consider to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

“I can use his strength, but he has the advantage of speed and experience,” Kingad told Filipino reporters on Tuesday as part of the ONE: Fire & Fury in One Esplanade open day in Pasay City.

“But if they give me a rematch, I think I can handle it,” added a confident Kingad.

The 24-year-old Kingad may not have managed to overcome the surprise, but he certainly didn’t make it easy for Johnson, who praised the Lakay warrior for his toughness.

Before Kingad can fire a possible second shot at Johnson at the Mall of Asia Arena, he has to deal with the Chinese Xie Wei.

