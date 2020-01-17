advertisement

This Sunday marks the return of one of the greatest stars in sports history. Conor McGregor (21 wins – 4 losses – 0 draw), the charismatic and grumpy Irishman from Crumlin, will return from the shadows after a 15-month break to take on UFC ironman Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-13-0 ).

“The Notorious” was last seen in octagon in 2018 and smothered by his opponent Chabib Nurmagomedow and then attacked by Chabib’s corner men. It was a really notorious way to become the first fighter in UFC history to win two weight classes at the same time. Or in his words “the double champion”.

McGregor is a master of the press conference. When the 31-year-old arrives in his Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster or Rolls Royce Ghost, who is dressed in tailored three-piece suits and gives the shit to any fighter who wants it, he looks for his opponent’s weak points and makes them visible so that they can be seen World she can see. But after a meteoric rise, a fall was almost inevitable.

Did he get complacent? Maybe everything has become too easy? Whatever the reason, McGregor has had a clichéd crash in which players who would literally bet on their home doubt their competitiveness.

Does McGregor still have the killer instincts to win? He was humiliated to begin with. The individually printed suit “fuck you” for his haters and opponents was replaced by neutrality for Cerrone and a newly discovered gratitude for his team.

“There is so much external noise at this level of the game,” said McGregor a few days after the fight at UFC Embedded. “I have developed the ability to ignore it completely and just focus on my internal thoughts and pass my internal thoughts on to.” My internal team. And this is crucial so that we are all on one side. ”

The life of the Mac brings the biggest showtime lights, the biggest PPV visitor numbers, the biggest money and therefore the biggest pressure. It is an environment that overwhelms many fighters. So, who does the businessman Dana White think will host a show worth ringing the new decade for UFC?

We introduce the cowboy Donald Cerrone who drives Harley, shoots weapons, rides bulls and drinks beer. At 36, he has twice as many UFC fights under his giant belt buckle as McGregor, setting records for the most victories and kick-ends in UFC history. Judging by the python suit he wore while considering, Cerrone is enjoying this moment and the payday he thinks he deserves. He is a man you can always rely on.

Now let’s look at the facts.

McGregor says this is the start of his fight season and will be the first in a series of battles if he climbs up. But he is about to meet a man who has been traveling at this pace for years and has remained among the top 5 candidates throughout his career. Both fighters encounter the following dramatic losses: McGregor’s bad blood against Nurmagomedov and Cerrone’s loss against Ferguson after a cruel, swollen eye. You would normally expect the more frequent fighter to be the toughest at night – in this case, Cerrone – but McGregor lives on this pressure and the superstar looks at home on the main stage.

Physically, both fighters are similar. McGregor is slightly shorter in height (5 ″ 9 ″ vs 6 ″ 1 ″) and leg reach, making it well within reach of a typical Cerrone head kick finisher. Fighting welterweight (71 kg) means that McGregor avoids strenuous weight loss, but certainly prefers cowboys to the larger frame that is used to fighting at this level.

In McGregor’s corner, as usual, there is a longer range (74 vs 73 inches) – a trait that he can extend with his casual style by rolling his shoulder over when struck for maximum punishment. With 18 KOs, McGregor is as pure a striker as they come and most would expect him to end this fight the same way.

The shock power of his left hand is usually touted as his main secret weapon, but it is what makes him so dangerous before he delivers the powerful left. Aggressive stalking, mixed with unpredictable fainting spells and fades that cause the opponents to flee – then they are in trouble.

Everyone knows he has to stay away from McGregor’s left, but this is where it gets interesting – Cowboy’s style is to face aggression head-on. He has the ability to shoot or clinch for accurate takedowns and deliver some heavy knees and elbows. Once Cerrone is on the ground, his previous 17 wins underline his ability to finish with quick, tactical submissions.

McGregor and his team will understand this part of Cerrone’s game and, surprisingly, he is also a good grappler who surpasses the accuracy of cowboys grappling by 63% to 36%. Even though McGregor lost to Khabib in round 4, his defense against one of the best wrestlers the UFC has ever seen was impressive. If McGregor’s defenses remain strong, it will be interesting to see what Cerrone does next.

Prediction of GQ? McGregor wins in the second round through KO / TKO.

DETAILS

When: The main UFC 246 card starts at 2:00 p.m. (AEDT) on Sunday, January 19.

Watch: Live stream UFC 246 in HD with Main Event, Fetch TV, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN +.

