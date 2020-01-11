advertisement

Here is the full cast and details of the new sitcom King Gary from BBC One.

A previous single pilot was released last December and a full series of six episodes is underway.

King Gary is created by the winning Bafta team behind Murder In Successville. It is written by Tom Davis and James De Frond, stars Davis and is directed by De Frond.

advertisement

Along with Tom Davis in the title role of Gary King, the cast will include Simon Day (The Fast Show) in the role of Big Gary; Camille Coduri (Him & Her) as Denise; Laura Checkley (The Detectorists) as Terri; Neil Maskell as Winkle (humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan) as Stuart.

They will be joined by Dustin Demri-Burns (Stath Lets Flats), Lisa McGrillis (mom), Mim Shaikh (BBC Radio 1Xtra) and Emma Sidi (Pls Like).

The series follows Gary King and the love of his life, Terri, as they go through family life in the suburbs. Gary’s quest to impress neighbors and filling daddy, Big Gary’s big shoes, might be more successful if he weren’t a drama queen, but there’s still a lot of love around Butterchurn Crescent.

The pilot episode saw Gary confront a neighbor in a barbecue war, which led Gary to organize the largest barbecue in history to conquer the residents.

In the first episode of the full series tonight, Gary has a construction joker to handle, but he turns out to be the loose gun and the local tough guy, Lee Benson. Can Gary find the courage to fire the terrifying Benson, or will his father, Big Gary, have to get involved?

Gary arranges a one-on-one meeting with Benson in his local pub, the roughest in the region, but not before having “rehearsed” the cat with Terri at home.

Meanwhile, the young Teddy King has his very first date with the coolest girl in “The Dave”, Rose Ferdinando. Her mom Terri is so eager to impress Rose’s mom, Chloe, on the date of dinner that she borrows a brand new Range Rover from a friend and claims it is hers.

King Gary will air at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10.

The episodes will air weekly for six weeks and are available to watch and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

Writer and star Tom Davis commented, “James and I are honored to have the opportunity to bring the world we grew up to on BBC One.

“We were both blown away by the response from the top pilot and we can’t wait to start playing with the series. We love writing these characters and it will be an absolute joy to make fun of their world.”

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement