advertisement

Marking your 70th birthday is a good time to sit down and have a quiet celebration – or you could go down the streets and hand out stacks of chocolates.

Chris Buckler is known in the Hinckley area for handing out gifts to friends and strangers, surprising people from Morrison to Hinckley with chocolates, or leaving a loaf of bread with his neighbors.

advertisement

The warm driving instructor turned 70 yesterday (January 21), and he decided to do 70 good deeds on the special day to count the years, handing out a plethora of treats.

His busy day saw him hand out chocolates to Morrison buyers and a “donut run” to drop appetizers in city ambulances and fire stations, and at Hollycroft Vets.

Chris said, “It was my birthday, I was happy to spend it on other people.

Chris Buckler surprises buyers of Morrison’s Hinckley with a free box of chocolates.

“Rosemary (Chris’s wife) gave me some nice gifts, I received a few pieces from friends and relatives. I don’t want anything, I’ve always been like that.

“It was a good idea I had two or three weeks ago. Seventy is a bit of a milestone, few people get there. I lost my father when he was 55 years old.

“You try to make the most of each day and make the most of it.

“It worked well.”

As part of the generosity day, he organized free tastings for customers of Connor Bakery in Hinckley, which included flans and loaves of bread.

Chris Buckler celebrated his 70th birthday with 70 good deeds in the Hinckley area.

Chris writes a poem for each student behind the wheel when they take their test under his tutelage, and he has written a special verse for his 70th birthday, where he revealed his “secret to staying young.”

He spent about four hours at his charities and in the evening went to play badminton, which he plays most days of the week at the Hinckley Leisure Center.

Earl Shilton’s inspirational man has been doing random acts of kindness for more than 20 years, and said that people’s reactions are normally positive.

70 years old today.

But I feel like I’m 33

It’s my wife Rosemary

Because she takes care of me

Laughter keeps you as young

And I like to smile

You will never see me miserable

Because it’s just not my style

Lots of friends who always help

And I can name a few

Roger Jelley comes to mind

And Matt and Olly too

I like a badminton game

With my dynamic companion Daz

There’s Mike and Mark, Lee and Steve

McCauley, Matt and Baz

But there is a secret to staying young

And I know it’s true

It’s to have a woman like Rosemary

To love your whole life through

He said: “Some are totally shocked and ask what the problem is, but most are really grateful. They appreciate it.

“I say I am just doing something nice today and tell them to take care of them.

“Most of them are really delighted. I like to surprise people, I always keep two or three boxes of chocolates in the trunk of the car in case the situation arises. “

A whole set of Matchmakers for a lucky woman at the Hinckley Leisure Center.

He also keeps a few spare umbrellas in the trunk, which have come to the aid of pedestrians caught in British weather several times.

His last stop of the day was at the recreation center, where Chris often leaves sweet snacks for receptionists.

One of the workers is a big fan of Orange Matchmakers, so he gave him a whole tray.

Read more

Latest developments on Hinckley

Chris recently went viral online when a thankful customer posted to Spotted Hinckley’s Facebook page after receiving a gift, and a host of people commented to commend his efforts.

One person said that he saw him leave treats for people at Aldi checkouts in the city.

Chris had around 300 messages on Facebook wishing him a happy birthday.

.

advertisement