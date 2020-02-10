advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s latest outfit was inspired by a shipwreck.

The reality star attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 in Los Angeles last night and wore the vintage Alexander McQueen. The archive dress from McQueen’s spring collection ’03 is called the Oyster Dress and is one of only two dresses that have ever been made. The other is in the Metropolitan Museum of Art – and the style is considered by fashion experts to be one of the most influential designs of the 21st century.

Kim Kardashian in Alexander McQueen.

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

The dress was a Christmas present from Kanye West, as Kardashian revealed on Instagram. It is said to resemble a deconstructed oyster, with a wavy hem that resembles a shell. The floor-length design hid the KKW beauty business woman’s shoes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

CREDIT: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

In the meantime, West was on the red carpet in a leather wrap blazer and training pants by Alfred Dunhill. The rapper “Jesus Walks” is equipped with layered chains and oversized sunglasses. The Yeezy designer wore a pair of light brown boots with an almond tip and flat sole on his feet. The shoes seemed to be made of suede.

Kanye West at Alfred Dunhill.

CREDIT: Jason Merritt / Shutterstock

Kardashian wasn’t the only star to celebrate a vintage for Oscar night. At the 92nd Academy Awards itself, Margot Robbie wore a Chanel dress adorned with jewels from the 90s. Penelope Cruz also wore Chanel, while Lily Aldridge wore an archived Ralph Lauren design.

