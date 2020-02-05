advertisement

Kim Kardashian is committed to winter sandals – and the hottest shoes.

The reality star showed himself from head to toe in yellow with the trendy sandals by Bottega Veneta for a performance today at “Good Morning America” in New York, where the temperatures fluctuate around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Kardashian wore a high-necked, long-sleeved light yellow top that was tucked into a knee-length skirt that appeared to be made of suede.

CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Kim Kardashian’s Bottega Veneta sandals.

The KKW Beauty-Mogul wore high-heeled sandals with square toes from Bottega Veneta on her feet. She chose the shoes – which have a 3.25-inch stiletto heel, a rubberized sole for stability, and an adjustable ankle strap – in a gold color. Your exact shoes can be purchased from Ssense.com for $ 840.

Bottega’s creative director Daniel Lee, a Celine alum, joined the brand in 2018 and quickly swapped “It” shoes for “It” shoes, which has been praised by celebrities and fashion insiders alike. Lee is credited by many with reviving the favorite square of the 90s, and the toe sandal is another favorite before 2000 that found new life last year. Kardashian was one of the stars in the high-heeled flip-flop trend and most often chose silhouettes of husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label. Other fans are Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna.

While the square went from 2019 to 2020, Kardashian’s look has actually hit more than one trend. Bold shading seems to be a new trend theme in the social media boom, and yellow is the newest hue to be expected.

