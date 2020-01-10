advertisement

Kim Kardashian took her followers on a tour of her fridge, which is probably larger than your bedroom.

It rarely passes a week in which the Kardashians don’t make the headlines. Over the past decade, they have built an empire based on being everywhere, anytime.

Aside from the initial assumption that the family didn’t donate to the Bushfire appeal (Kylie alone donated $ 1 million), Kim made headlines last week thanks to her fridge.

After posting two pictures on her Instagram, where she poses in front of an open fridge, people rummaged on the internet about the contents of the fridge. Because apart from different types of milk there was nothing in it. (Note: The picture should advertise for your shapewear label Skims.)

The headlines all read: “Does she eat?” And “Kim Kardashian only has milk in the fridge”. Quite tame for Kardashian scandals. Still, Kim was annoyed that people would think she didn’t have any food in her fridge and went through it to clarify that this was actually a fake fridge. Or just ONE of their MANY refrigerators. So she did what any sensible person would do, jumped on Instagram and led us all on a tour of it, not a fridge, but lots of fridges. I’m not going to spoil how many there are currently, but keep reading because I’ve counted them all.

The number of refrigerators she has is real evidence of the rich mantra: “If you’re rich enough, why the hell not?”

She holds Voss water bottles, ginger ale and water bottles in the first refrigerators that are in her “pantry” – the crucial thing is that none are made of plastic because she has banned it. In the next fridge there is still some water (this time in a huge drinks machine), a little juice and some milk.

At this point, the number of refrigerators is two, with a freezer and a frozen yogurt machine.

Then she took us to the kitchen, also known as the main course, where she revealed a walk-in refrigerator. It is probably larger than most other rooms in Sydney’s inner west. Inside there are “fresh organic products” and various other foods, and Kim tells us that they are actually planting trees so that they can all grow their own products. They saw what Oprah did and decided, “I want that”.

The walk-in refrigerator is so large that it is likely to include four individual refrigerators. This increases the number of refrigerators to six.

Then Kim walks through the kitchen and shows the inside of another pantry (number of pantries: two). Then she reveals another fridge that they are also using, as well as another freezer.

In total, Kim has about seven refrigerators, two freezer compartments, two pantries, and a freezer yogurt machine.

Obviously, the question is how much food they go through and what type of waste disposal system they use, since no plastic policy is great, but food waste is also a major problem in combating climate change.

More than that, the most important part of this whole saga was actually a blink of the eye – and you’ll miss it – from the walk-in fridge. And that’s that Kim keeps her tomato sauce in the fridge.

We all know that there are two types of people in the world: those who keep sauces in the fridge and the monsters they keep in the pantry.

After all, we know that Kim is an ally, a warrior of truth, and someone who knows what’s going on.

Thank God, after all this time, we know.

