Kim Kardashian’s feet sparkled yesterday at the Los Angeles Lakers game when she and her husband Kanye West were sitting in the yard.

The KWW Beauty businesswoman wore a shiny black pellet jacket and vintage gucci trousers with a snake pattern.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be playing at the Lakers game on January 13th.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga boots.

CREDIT: Splash News

The reality star wore silver sequined boots and chose Balenciaga’s knife silhouette. The Balenciaga knife with an extremely pointed toe and a narrow heel is awarded at Matchesfashion.com from $ 2,190 to $ 876 (60% off).

Sequin Balenciaga knife boots.

CREDIT: Matchesfashion.com

Kardashian wore her hair half up and half down and wore oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, West wore neutral tones and chose a black windbreaker and olive pants. For shoes, the rapper who became a designer wore a pair of military boots from his own Yeezy label.

connected

CREDIT: Splash News

The Balenciaga Knife has been favored by a number of celebrities, including supermodel Hailey Baldwin, pop star Rita Ora, and even former first lady Michelle Obama. Kardashian herself was discovered in this style when she picked a striking purple pair during a trip to New York in December.

(L-R) Saint West, Kanye West, North West and Kim Kardashian leave a performance of the Nutcracker in New York on December 21.

CREDIT: Splash News

Although she has worn Balenciaga’s knife boots twice in the past few weeks, Kardashian is the most seen in Yeezy. The Skims Shapewear Mogul was recently shown in shoes by Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

