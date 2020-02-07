advertisement

Kim Kardashian believes her youngest child is actually her father’s reincarnation – numerous sources have told her so.

Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their new baby psalm on May 10, 2019 after he was born as a replacement. The couple were obviously overjoyed about the arrival, but it seems that Kim had reason to believe that it was not the first time that Psalm saw the world.

advertisement

While the surrogate mother was pregnant with psalm, Kim traveled to Bali to shoot an episode of Keeping With The Kardashians. There, a medium told the reality star that she would have a boy who would be the reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

Robert died in 2003 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Kim spoke to E! News of the eerie moment revealed that although the surrogate mother was pregnant at the time, no one knew that Kim and Kanye were expecting another child.

On our show we showed that we were in Bali and a woman – a blind medium – came up to me and said that I would have another son and that it would be my father’s reincarnation.

She had no idea. Nobody knew. No one in my crew knew I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a boy.

Kim described the eight-month-old psalm as “the happiest living baby” and revealed that he is “always smiling” and “always happy”.

Their mistrust of Psalm’s connection to her father has increased since he was born when another stranger described the boy as reincarnation.

The 39-year-old celebrity remembered the occasion and said that she had to leave town and asked her nurse to watch the psalm.

The nurse had a baby shower and decided to take the psalm with her. There she was apparently addressed by a woman who asked if the boy was her son.

The nurse said she was only looking at psalm, to which the woman replied:

Well, I just have to tell you, please tell your mother that this is a family member of yours who has been reborn.

Kim told E! “Several people” told the same thing to their nanny, and after hearing it so many times, the whole Psalm family, including his mother, begins to believe in it.

The reality star continued:

So my whole family thinks it’s my father all the time and is just so emotional and close to him.

He is left-handed like my father. So, all of these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!

It would be interesting to see what Psalm thinks about his apparent reincarnation, although we have to wait a few years for him to be old enough to understand the concept.

advertisement