Kim Kardashian has made her name a brand. The American celebrity has become a media star from the protagonist of a reality show (Keeping Up With The Kardashians).

A star that has one of its best weapons in the body to stay in the center of the media eye. And it’s no secret that Kim made her curves her main feature.

Kim Kardashian raises the temperature in the network

There were only a few cases where we saw exactly how the American showed her body in photoshoots rather than on the rise. We didn’t see her posing with anything, topless, as an innkeeper … in every conceivable way, always with the excuse to sell a product.

And she not only chooses a sexy model for her photo shoots or for her public appearances, she also tends to be very risky clothes in her everyday life.

Kim Kardashian fresh out of the shower

All of this creates a brutal expectation among their followers. Kim Kardashian is the fourth most common woman Instagram With 156 million fans is no accident. And not only that. It’s one of the girl who have more fan accounts for themselves. Accounts where you can also find very risky photos that she doesn’t post on her wall.

For example, the one shown below, in the Kim just emerges from the shower, with a towel on her head and a combination of underwear that leaves more than one without hiccups.

