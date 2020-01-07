advertisement

The celebrity decided to express his concern about climate change. Unfortunately, not everyone was convinced that the fan of private jets really lies at the heart of the fate of the planet.

Kim Kardashian became Famous in American show business through amateur erotic videos that were shot with the rapper Ray J. Then she started with a group of sisters and an extremely entrepreneurial mother Selling your privacy in a reality show, where she regularly boasted about the details of a lavish life. Over the years, however, the celebrity’s image has changed fundamentally and nowadays it is much more preferred to be seen as an exemplary wife and mother of four children than as a party girl and as a scandal.

For some time now, Kim has been increasingly interested in political issues. Some time ago the star actively fought for the fate of American convicts and in this case even met Donald Trump.

The whole world has been through lately Australian fires the forests digested that for several weeks. Many celebrities have been involved in publicizing the matter and publicly appealed to their fans for financial support for the services that fight the elements. Kim Kardashian also expressed concern about the whole situation in one of the Twitter posts.

“Climate change is real,” wrote one celebrity in her profile.

Their entry quickly caught the attention of Internet users. Some of them accused Kardashiance of hypocrisy. She and her loved ones are regularly seen aboard private jets, which are not the preferred mode of transportation for those who care about the environment.

” Please take this into account when you and your loved ones fly private jets to different cities or countries as if nothing had happened. One of the users appealed.

Many people also pointed out that the property the Kardashian family had accumulated over the years could certainly help combat the unpleasant effects of climate change.

“If only we knew someone with money”

“Your whole family has enough money to stop it”

“If only we knew someone who has the resources to help”

” Donate billions of dollars to fix the problem “

“I doubt they would have $ 300 billion,” one of the Internet users defended the family.

Do you agree with the opinions of internet users?

