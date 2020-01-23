advertisement

Kim Kardashian-West has been attacked by an animal welfare organization after claiming to take a selfie with a bird.

The picture uploaded to Instagram with the title “Tweet Tweet” shows a beautiful green and pink bird on Kim’s shoulder.

The fans showered the reality star and her feathered friend with compliments with many adorable comments on Kim’s “lewk”. describe them as “flawless” and “beautiful”. However, not everyone was a fan of the recent selfie, and some raised concerns about the creature’s wellbeing.

A representative from World Animal Protection US commented the divisive post as follows:

Kim, we know you’re an animal lover, but wild animal selfies promote wild animal poaching for only a few.

These animals endure immense stress by being kept and passed on from person to person. By posting pictures like this, you encourage others to take photos of wild animals, which further endangers them.

Please take a stand to protect animals and educate your followers why wild animals belong in the wild and not in selfies.

It is not immediately clear what is behind this selfie. However, in recent years, animal rights activists have become increasingly concerned about a dangerous trend of taking selfies with wild animals.

Research by World Animal Protection in 2017 showed that the number of wildlife selfies posted on Instagram has increased by 292% since 2014.

Significantly, a quarter of these selfies showed that people behave in ways that could be harmful to animals, including getting too close and hugging them, as well as other forms of inappropriate behavior.

In response to this damaging trend, Instagram set up a warning system for a variety of hashtags related to wildlife and informed people about the often invisible animal abuse that can happen behind the scenes.

We also recommend that you pay attention to your interactions with wild animals and check whether an animal has been smuggled, poached or abused for tourism reasons. For example, be careful when paying with exotic animals for photo opportunities, as these photos and videos can endanger endangered animals.

Instagram works with wildlife groups to identify and edit photos or videos that violate our community guidelines, such as: B. Contributions that represent animal abuse, poaching or the sale of endangered animals and their parts.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Kim has been criticized for making a mistaken animal catcher. In May 2019, the reality star sparked outrage after uploading snapshots of their posing with elephants at Mason Elephant Park and Lodge in Bali, a park known for treating their animals badly.

