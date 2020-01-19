advertisement

Kim Kardashian may be an apprentice lawyer, but that doesn’t mean that she trades her typically glamorous style for a uniform made up of rock suits and power pumps.

The 39-year-old businesswoman participated in a panel for her new show “The Justice Project”.

Kim Kardashian at a panel for “The Justice Project” in Los Angeles, January 18.

CREDIT: David Buchan / Shutterstock

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga boots.

CREDIT: David Buchan / Shutterstock

The star “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” poses in a golden, velvety turtleneck and a black leather midi skirt.

The KKW Beauty Mogul wore shoes on her feet that she has worn a lot lately: Balenciaga knife boots. The Knife boot is a celebrity favorite and made of spandex for a sock-like silhouette. it is also defined by an extremely pointed toe (hence the nickname “knife”). Kardashian’s pair was emphasized by a 4.5-inch high-heeled heel. It costs $ 1,290 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Balenciaga Knife boots.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Kardashian completed her simple look with wet makeup and long, flowing waves.

Kim Kardashian at a panel for “The Justice Project” in Los Angeles, January 18.

CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan / Shutterstock

While the knife silhouette has found fans among stars like Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge and Kardashian’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner, their choice of boot may be a little more legal than you might think at first glance. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, a Harvard Law School graduate, wore a pair of gold, thigh-high boots at a tour stop in Brooklyn, New York in 2017.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

