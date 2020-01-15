advertisement

Reality tv star Kim Kardashian has no bad blood towards his sister Khloé Kardashian’s old flame Tristan Thompson. The hip-hop wife launched social media this week to end the hype.

Key facts: KK contacted Twitter on Tuesday to stop speculation about a recent Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers game and roots against Thompson.

I was there to support him! And shouted LETS GO TRISTAN !!!!! I would never boo anyone. I will not hate, only to applaud! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

Key details: Initially, social media reported that Kim would have hooted Thompson and his Cavaliers.

Wait, there is more: This week, the Internet broke out with photos of Kim and her husband Kanye west sitting on the edge of the field during the Lakers game.

The Lakers win 128-99. The Lakers are 33-7, winning nine in a row, including three in a row without Anthony Davis. Here is a video of Kim and Kanye exiting through the west tunnel. pic.twitter.com/rKxVCP4Heu

– Bill Oram (@billoram) January 14, 2020

Before you leave: Last year, Kim responded by being blocked by Thompson on social media.

