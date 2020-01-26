advertisement

SOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential aunt made her first public appearance in six years, state media reported on Sunday, years after her husband was executed in a sweep.

Kim Kyong Hui is the sister of former North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il, and took a leading role during the early years of the current leader Kim Jong Un’s rule.

She had largely disappeared from public view since 2013, after Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of her husband, Jang Song Thaek, seen as the second most powerful man in the North at the time.

advertisement

On Sunday, state media showed Kim Kyong Hui sitting next to Kim Jong Un in a show celebrating Lunar New Year in Pyongyang.

“Many North Korean observers had assumed that Kim Kyong Hui had gone into exile or even killed after her husband’s death, so to see her displayed by the leader’s wing about six years later is certainly a surprise,” said Oliver Hotham, managing editor of NK News, a Seoul-based organization that monitors North Korea.

Kim Kyong Hui and her husband were once a power couple who formed a sort of rebellion in the political world of the North, behind the young and mercurial leader who succeeded his father in December 2011.

Kim Kyong Hui’s reappearance in a prominent position suggests she has held, or at least regained an influential position behind the scenes, Hotham said, citing state media listing her behind North Korea’s nominal No. 2, Choe Ryong Hae.

“That she sits right next to the leader and ranks second after Choe Ryong Hae suggests that she might have been given a significant senior position, potentially advising Kim Jong Un on economic or political issues,” he said.

“It’s also a reminder of how weird and brutal North Korea is, after all, she’s sitting next to the man who ordered her husband’s execution.”

Kim Jong Un is facing a year of sensible international and domestic policy as denuclearization talks with the United States remain stalled and international sanctions constrain North Korea’s economy. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Michael Perry)

advertisement