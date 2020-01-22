advertisement

It’s one thing to be selected as a finalist for a top-class fashion award. Having your work selected and directed by nine of the most influential people working in fashion and art today is another matter.

Especially when these people include Dior Men, artistic director Kim Jones, British editor-in-chief of Vogue, Edward Enninful OBE, model Anja Rubik and artist and fashion icon Takashi Murakami.

On February 17, the finalists of the International Woolmark Prize 2020 will face exactly this challenge when they present their collections to the newly appointed jury.

The panel is rounded off by Tim Blanks, editor-in-chief of Business of Fashion, Vogue International, Hamish Bowles (the man who always beats the red carpet of the MET gala), the educator and advocate of Sinead Burke, Farfetch Chief Brand Officer Holli Rogers and Shaway Yeh, the founder of the ultra-modern fashion consultancy yehyehyeh. No pressure.

“The International Woolmark Prize is an institution for the fashion industry and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior Men, in a statement. “The competition sheds light on diversity and innovation, and I’m very happy to be part of it.”

Each of the ten finalists (you can read everything about them here!) Was selected by the Woolmark Company last October. The use of merino wool is a basic requirement for all finalists, as is the focus on transparency and traceability of the supply chain – the latter is the topic for the 2020 award.

The fact that the Woolmark Prize – one of the largest and most prestigious fashion awards in the world – offers an incentive for more sustainability in design should not be underestimated. Right now, when it feels global, we’re at a turning point in terms of climate policy and measures.

In addition to announcing the jury for 2020, the International Woolmark Prize also announced a new award dedicated to one of its earliest winners, the late Karl Lagerfeld. In 1954, Mr. Lagerfeld won the “Coat” category. He was only 21 years old.

According to the Woolmark Company, the first Karl Lagerfeld Prize for Innovation is awarded to a finalist who demonstrates outstanding creativity and innovation that were two of Lagerfeld’s most important characteristics as a designer.

In addition to intimidating the winner’s announcement (as we imagine), the Karl Lagerfeld Prize for Innovation is awarded by industry giants, founder and editor-in-chief of the CR fashion book, Carine Roitfeld.

The winner of the Innovation Award will receive $ 100,000, the overall winner of the International Woolmark Award will receive $ 200,000.

At this point, either of the two prizes can be awarded, depending on how talented the mix is ​​this year. So keep an eye on which cool young (sustainable) brand the judges choose to anoint.

