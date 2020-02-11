advertisement

A killer who beat Sophie Lancaster to death for being dressed like a Gothic has had his sentence reduced.

Ryan Herbert was 16 when he was sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting to murdering Sophie, who died of his injuries after being severely beaten while holding Robert Maltby’s head on his lap in 2007.

He also admitted to being the victim of an assault causing serious bodily harm to Mr. Maltby and was sentenced to a minimum sentence of 16 years and three months – subsequently reduced to 15 and a half years on appeal .

Herbert, now 28, of Bacup, Lancashire, saw his rate cut to 14.5 years on Monday, when a High Court judge found that he had made “exceptional progress” in prison.

Miss Lancaster’s mother Sylvia said she was angry with the court decision.

She told the PA news agency: “I am glad that (Herbert) is doing well in prison, but what use is a judge to sentence only to set it aside – it just doesn’t make sense . “

Ryan Herbert

Lancaster said the decision to reduce Herbert’s sentence for the second time was a surprise.

“It never ends, you never know when another call will come up,” she said.

Brendan Harris, who was convicted of the murder of Miss Lancaster at Preston Crown Court in March 2008 and recognized the attack on Mr. Maltby, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 18 years.

He and Harris, both then 15, and four other teens “brutally and mercilessly attacked” Mr. Maltby at Stubbylee Park, Bacup, in the early hours of August 11, 2007.

Miss Lancaster, a gap year student, rushed to help her boyfriend while he was unconscious and yelled at his attackers to leave him alone.

Herbert and Harris then turned on her, subjecting her to a “sustained and vicious attack” which kicked and kicked her in the head until she lost consciousness.

Miss Lancaster never regained consciousness and died in hospital 14 days later.

Judge William Davis said it looked like the couple had been attacked because they “looked and dressed differently”, and Herbert later told two people he had met that there had “two almost dead moshers” in the park.

Herbert’s earlier attempt to reduce its minimum length was rejected in 2016.

But Judge William Davis said testimony from professionals at HMP Warren Hill, Suffolk, where Herbert has been since May 2017, indicates that he has improved considerably since the previous examination.

The judge said he had also received a letter from the directors of the Learning Together program, based at the University of Cambridge, where Herbert took a law course involving prisoners and university students working together.

He said that Herbert assumed a mentoring role, designed and facilitated new sessions for the course, and was described in the letter as “one of the most reliable, sensitive and conscientious students” in the program.

Brendan Harris was imprisoned for life for his role in the attack

The judge said, “The way Herbert has grown since joining HMP Warren Hill about two and a half years ago is exceptional progress.

“The way it is described by senior staff at this institution goes far beyond what one would expect from an inmate who is progressing well.

“The materials in the Learning Together program show extraordinary progress, even compared to the point reached by Herbert at the time of the review (in 2016).

“These exceptional advances were certainly not foreseeable at the time of the conviction.

“In 2008 Herbert was a young man whose only contribution to education was to disturb and who saw no interest in learning.

Sophie was beaten “ to look like a Gothic ”

“In 2020, he is someone who is deeply interested in his own education and that of others.”

The decision means that Herbert will now be eligible for parole in February 2022.

However, he will not be released until the Parole Board is satisfied that he no longer poses a danger to the public.

A judge who reviewed Harris’ tariff in January concluded that he had not made enough progress to reduce his sentence.

.

