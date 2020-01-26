advertisement

Kilkenny 3-21 Dublin 0-18

If there is to be an ambush, it has to come in summer. In relation to this opening battle of the Allianz League, Kilkenny’s power – even with just six players from last year’s All Ireland final team – proved to be outstanding for a Dublin team, although it was played with a step ahead in numbers for the majority Kick out maneuvered.

advertisement

When Kilkenny’s winger Richie Leahy got a straight red card for high contact with Danny Sutcliffe in the 27th minute, it seemed like Dublin was finally finding a way to get into the game. At this point, Kilkenny led 2-6 to 0-6. A ray of hope for visitors? Not a bit of it. Kilkenny went on with what Kilkenny was doing and ended up a 12-point lead that revealed the ever-increasing depth of Brian Cody’s squad.

“The panel is there. It is up to everyone to fight for their place. We’re not going to pick the team based on the shape someone chose last year. If scholarship holders have the opportunity to show what they can do, they have to take it. Then someone else has to come back and try to do it for them, ”said Cody in his 22nd year of management about a philosophy that hasn’t changed much in all these times.

The lack of a direct goal scorer in Dublin remains a problem that is only characterized by the sniper instincts of black and amber stripes, a shot that fired through the full-back and somehow found a way into the net between Alan Nolan and the post ; and the second goal came in the 22nd minute when Billy Ryan undercut a Cian O’Callaghan hand pass, which then showed his predatory instincts.

Conor Delaney is tackled by Mark Schütte and Eamon Dillon. Photo: Ken Sutton / Inpho

Since the home fans enjoyed Ryan’s finishing in front of 5,605 spectators, their jubilation was short-lived. Leahy’s dismissal seemed to give Dublin a chance to gain a foothold, and two quick points on restart – by Seán Moran and Eamon Dillon – indicated a comeback. It wasn’t supposed to be, and Kilkenny, who got sharper and faster all over the field, gripped a grip that was getting stronger.

Dublin didn’t exactly help itself: using the extra man – a bit bad, Jake Malone when he came on at halftime – couldn’t stop the wave of Kilkenny attacks, and there was sloppiness in clarifying their limits, such as Example Kilkenny’s third goal in the 61st minute when Ryan lost a couple of markers and half blocked his shot from Nolan and then squirmed over the line when defender Paddy Smyth arrived a nano-second late in his attempt to tackle the matter to rescue.

Oisín O’Rorke had a chance to score in the entire game that Dublin had to offer, but the result was essential as Kilkenny’s goalkeeper Eoin Murphy saved his shot well. Dillon managed to get one point to reduce the deficit at the time to five points. Kilkenny’s answer? Well, that would be the run of three unanswered points, including a great long-range shot from Paddy Deegan, which is only rewarded for his brilliant defense work before Ryan’s goal confirmed the home team’s absolute dominance.

“We did it well, we did it well. There is no point in saying anything else. We are very, very happy that we are gone after this performance ”, Cody admitted and added:“ We will make it match by match. The goal is to win every match. Will that happen? Who knows? Each team will try to do the same. This is the first game in the league. It is the end of January. A lot can still happen. “

Kilkenny and Dublin will meet in the Leinster championship, and that will be a different matter, according to Cody. “At the first round of the championship in Parnell Park in May, no team will consider this game relevant. Until then, a lot of water flows under the bridge, ”said Cody.

Dublin urgently needs to be improved. Nobody had to tell Mattie Kenny. “(We) were a bit flat and a bit heavy-legged today, just a few percent less. , , , Kilkenny just kept going and her general acuity, hunger and desire were ahead of the game, ”Kenny admitted.

For Kilkenny, the league is in full swing as a number of big names have not yet returned and the three All-Ireland club trophies will be shown to the audience at half-time. This suggests another cutlery in the coming year.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; C. Wallace, H. Lawlor, C. Delaney; M Cody, P. Deegan (0-2), M. Carey (0-1); C Fogarty (0-2), A Murphy (0-8, one 65, 0-7 exempt); J. Donnelly (0-1), W. Walsh (0-2), R. Leahy; B. Ryan (2-0), G. Aylward (1-0), N. Brassil (0-2).

Subs: M Keoghan (0-1) for Aylward (47 minutes), J Maher for Murphy (53 minutes), T Walsh for Cody (57 minutes), B Sheehan (0-1) for Ryan (61 minutes), L Scanlon (0 -1) for Brassill (66 minutes).

Dublin: A nolan; P Smyth, O’Donnell, J Madden; C Crummey (0-1), D Gray, C O’Callaghan; F Whitely, R McBride (0-1); T. Connolly (0-1), D. Sutcliffe (0-1), R. Hayes (0-2, 0-1f); C Boland, O’Rorke (0-6, 0-4f), E Dillon (0-2).

Subs: S Moran (0-4, 0-3f) for Whitely (31 minutes), J Malone for Madden (halftime), M Schutte for Boland (41 minutes), L McMullen for Connolly (57 minutes), J Hetherton for McBride (66 minutes).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).

advertisement