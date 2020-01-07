advertisement

Liverpool fans may have to show a little patience for joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kilian Mbabe.

According to the Athletic, Liverpool are not ready to sign a big signing like Kilian Mbabe or Borussia Dortmund’s Yadon Sancho without the guarantee of first team football.

Liverpool are known for the well-known top three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Jermino, and it will be difficult to remove any of the three strikers on the Reds front.

advertisement

The report also says that Liverpool will not spend money on players for expenses, and that the squad should be open before the Marseille club sign a big player such as Kilian Mbapen or ad ad Sancho.

At the end of last year, there were rumors that Liverpool would sign Kilian Mbabe with the help of Nike sportswear maker, who was announced as the sponsor of the new shirt for the Reds.

Nike will resume sponsorship of the new Liverpool shirt from the start of next season.

Liverpool continue to record success on the pitch so far, as their last week’s victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round.

The post The Last Killy MBAPP Position on Moving to Liverpool ve Revealed first appeared on Thewistle.

advertisement