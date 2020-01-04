advertisement

Kilcoo 2-8 Ballyboden St Enda 0-11

As Aaron Branagan told RTÉ back in November, there can be little to do in Kilcoo when others go to the fair and have sheep. However, on January 11th, only a few sheep will be cared for, and early mass will have to. The Kilcoo journey continues until the biggest day in the club calendar, against what may be the biggest team in club football history, in Croke Park.

When the Dublin and Leinster champions came into play, they may have felt uncomfortable with the semi-finals. On the way to the All-Ireland title in 2016, Ballyboden had to go into extra time with only 14 players against Clonmel Commercials. At this year’s Dublin championship, the club chased St. Judes for the most part in the same familiar atmosphere before it was just a step ahead.

For Kilcoo, however, the track record was not that extensive. That was terra incognita – and questions remained unanswered.

How would you react to playing this side of Christmas?

Would your first Ulster title, along with the minced meat pies and everything else that the holidays had to offer, provide enough food? Would there be room for more?

Kilcoo had more than enough appetite after just the first 20 minutes and was able to compete with the champions of 2016 until finally the proof was provided: a goal by Ryan Johnstone, deep and hard bored, after a dizzying phase of weaving-up through Ballyboden’s defense.

But Anthony Rainbow’s side is nothing if not flavored, rarely deterred, and clinical if needed. Against a front line with surnames like Basquel and Keaney, nothing less than unswerving patience and discipline is required – and that’s exactly what Kilcoo has achieved.

The South Dublin club were still able to take their chances, Colm Basquel scored two free kicks, Ryan Basquel also hit a placed ball bracket, and Conal Keaney showed his full mind to split the posts before taking the break. In particular, the last two free kicks, a goal from Colm Basquel from the left and a goal from Ryan Basquel from the right, showed what would still be required for the down team. Ballyboden would not go away. You would never do it.

In the second half, the respective styles became very contrasting. Ballyboden brought a sense of serenity, carefully selected her passports, and was happy to advance the field at her own pace. Kilcoo was noticeably calmer, broke at speed, and showed no signs of a 30-minute transplant.

Whether they could hold out for more than an hour was another question, especially since the teams could only score one point in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The approach bore fruit as Dylan Ward sneaked behind Ballyboden’s defense before fisting the ball against the post. Fortunately for Mickey Moran’s side, it fell into the path of Daryl Brangan, who delivered it to the corner of Darragh Cogan’s network.

A deteriorating situation for Ballyboden became all the more menacing when Michael Darragh MacAuley was given a black card in addition to the previous card that was given to Aran Waters. They kept running and never reached the level of hunger shown by Kilcoo.

That made all the difference, of course, and you’ll have the chance to cause trouble again in two weeks – once you’ve decided who cares for the sheep.

Kilcoo: Martin McCourt; Niall Branagan, Aaron Branagan and Ryan McEvoy (0-3, 0-2); Daryl Branagan (1-0), Aidan Branagan, Niall McEvoy; Aaron Morgan (0-1), Dylan Ward; Ryan Johnston, Eugene Branagan, Jerome Johnston (1-0); Conor Laverty, Paul Devlin (0-3, 0-2), Shealan Johnston (0-1).

Subs: Micheál Rooney for Morgan (h / t), Justin Clarke for D Branagan (55 minutes, black card), Felim McGreevy for Ward (60 + 4), Anthony Morgan for Laverty (60 + 5, black card), Paul Greennan for McEvoy (60 + 5, black card).

Ballyboden St Enda: Darragh Gogan; Cathal Flaherty, Shane Clayton and Bob Dwan; Kieran Kennedy (0-1), Robbie McDaid, Brian Bobbett; Michael Darragh MacAuley, Declan O’Mahoney; Alan Flood, Colm Basquel (0-2, 0-2), Darren O’Reilly; Conal Keaney (0-1), Ryan Basquel (0-6, 0-5) and Ross McGarry.

Subs: Aran Waters for Bobbett (36 minutes), Tom Hayes for McGarry (38), Darragh Nelson for Waters (41, black card), Warren Egan (0-1) for Flood (47), James Holland for MacAuley (52) , black card), Séamus Ó Maidin for O’Reilly (53)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

