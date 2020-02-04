advertisement

WEST HILLS >> Kiki Iriafen reached for the rebound, which was held by an opposing player. In the middle of the high-intensity Mission League duel between Harvard-Westlake and Chaminade, the referee whistled for a jumping ball.

Neither player wanted to drop the ball, although the game is whistling. A dispute over ownership ensued. Iriafen tore it away.

“Your competitiveness is beginning to manifest,” said Harvard-Westlake basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy.

That’s Iriafen’s game.

The outstanding junior had 20 points and 18 rebounds to anchor the Wolverines’ 47:44 win over Chaminade and put them in the driver’s seat for the Mission League title. The win guarantees a share, but a win on Thursday evening will give Harvard-Westlake an overall championship.

Harvard-Westlake (18-8, 6-1) point keeper Melissa Zozulenko scored 14th in Wolverine’s second win against Chaminade (20-7, 5-2) this year.

Harvard-Westlakes Melissa Zozulenko # 11 drives into the ring during a basketball game for girls at Chaminade High School in West Hills on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, through a variety of Chaminade defenders. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Alexis Whitfield # 23 of Chaminade blocked the recording of Harvard-Westlakes Kiki Iriafen # 44 during their girls basketball game at Chaminade High School in West Hills, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG )

Harvard-Westlakes Kiki Iriafen # 44 hangs up the ball as Chaminades defends Alexis Whitfield # 23 during her girls basketball game at Chaminade High School in West Hills on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

More impressive than Iriafen’s static line was how she did it, guarding Chaminade’s Washington-based wing Alexis Whitfield.

“I have worked all week to have quick feet so I can stay in front of her,” said Iriafen.

In the first game of the fourth quarter, Iriafen slipped into the basket before Whitfield’s attempted ride and then blocked her shot. Iriafen’s performance was impressive, especially for a 6-foot-3 center. Whitfield only had nine points in the game, which was well below their season average.

“I asked them to be more defensive tonight. She did that, ”Hearlihy said.

Iriafen is one of the best young talent in the country. UCLA and UCONN watched the game on Tuesday.

“Recruiting can be a bit overwhelming in summer,” said Iriafen. “But it’s a lot quieter now.”

Over the past two seasons, Iriafen has averaged more than 20 points and 13 rebounds per game. It also shoots just under 70 percent from the free-throw line, a brand that can be improved but is still a hit.

Iriafen is new to basketball and has only played it competitively for three years. Aside from the youth clinics, the budding superstar is still learning a lot more about the game. Her body control, gentle hands, and athleticism could make her a McDonald’s All-American next year.

Harvard-Westlake only lost to Marlborough in the league game. It will be necessary to avenge this loss on Thursday to secure the championship title.

“We had far too many sales,” said Iriafen about the loss on January 23.

