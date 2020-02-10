advertisement

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

Daily News Athlete of the Week

advertisement

Surname: Kiki Iriafen

School: Harvard-Westlake

Sports: basketball

Year: Junior

Remarkable: Iriafen had a great week when the Wolverines won the Mission League championship with victories over Chaminade and Marlborough. The 6-foot-3-junior scored 20 points and 18 rebounds against Chaminade before he came to the top of Harvard-Westlake with 27 points and 13 rebounds on Thursday evening to claim the championship title.

Harvard-Westlake is No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, which celebrate a reunion in the first round on Thursday. The winner of Huntington Beach-Aliso Niguel will have to play at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.

MORE: Kiki Iriafen leads the Harvard Westlake girls basketball to the Mission League title

advertisement