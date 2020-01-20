advertisement

KIEV – Ukraine wants to talk to Germany and France about an increase in shootings east of the country, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 10 wounded over the weekend in the eastern Donbass region, where fighting began between Russian-backed separatist fighters and the Ukrainian armed forces in 2014.

Separators did not immediately comment on the latest incident, but each side blames the other for the latest violence.

France and Germany have tried to mediate the end of the conflict in talks with Russia and Ukraine in what is known as the Normandy format. They hope to build a ceasefire agreement that was reached in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, but has failed to end the conflict.

Although the intensity of fighting has declined, shelling and shooting continue at the line of contact between separatists and Ukrainian soldiers, some of whom wait in trenches now trapped in places by ice and snow.

“As for the Minsk process and the intensification of the shooting attacks – we are concerned about it, there is no doubt,” Prystaiko told a joint news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

He said Kiev had discussed recent violence with the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which monitors the situation in eastern Ukraine.

“I think there will be a reaction from the Ukrainian side to such shooting attacks. We will try to contact our Normandy partners urgently because, like you, we see the agreements do not work,” Prystaiko said.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the fighting since 2014.

At a four-party summit with leaders of France and Germany last month, Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to commit to full and comprehensive implementation of a ceasefire. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

