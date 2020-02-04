advertisement

Kieffer Bellows is a top talent who can only improve in the NHL if there are the right types of players with the New York Islanders.

Kieffer Bellows will make his National Hockey League debut against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night when he breaks number 20 for the New York Islanders. Bellows, who was back in the first round of the NHL draft in 2016, has demonstrated his skills in appearances with minors and on the big stage with the World Juniors.

He only played 34 college hockey games at Boston University, scoring 7 goals and 7 assists. For the 2017/18 season, he decided to switch to the Winterhawks at WHL. Bellows broke this league in a new environment.

In 56 games he scored 41 goals, scored 33 assists and posted an increase of +40. And at his second World Juniors in the same year, he made history by overtaking Jeremy Roenick for most goals by an American who scored 9 goals in seven games. This goal bound him.

advertisement

This goal has made history.

Now to his AHL career. In his first stint in Bridgeport, Keiffer didn’t show what we’ve seen in the past. He only scored 12 goals, 7 assists and a plus-minus of -20.

After scoring a goal and three assists in 19 games this year, Bellows would be a good scratch. He seemed to take this message to heart and began to refresh senior management’s memory of why the islanders had taken him along in the first round.

In 45 games he has 16 goals and 8 assists with a plus-minus rating of -20. That doesn’t seem like much, but he scored 12 goals in 13 games. Now he gets his shot at the NHL level.

He practiced in the third row, with Derick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle, two guys who don’t seem to do much on the ice. Oh my bad, former fifth overall winner Dal Colle recently scored his fourth goal of the year in the loss to Vancouver.

Bellows is a goal scorer. We saw it We saw its release, its hockey IQ. In order for him to be successful in the NHL, he MUST play with people who give him the opportunity to be successful. The guys above won’t do it.

The second row from Beauvillier, Nelson and Bailey was on the move, so a split is out of the question. And the front row of Lee, Barzal and Eberle could be changed, but the dubious head coach Despite would take that path.

He needs a playmaker nearby. Barzal leads the team with 26 assists, Bailey and Nelson with 20 and 19 respectively.

I just ask that despite him, there are a few shifts with people who can help him grow.

I know it’s premature, he hasn’t even had a shift in the NHL. And everyone knows that they can produce with these Linemates.

It’s too early to say, but we’ve seen players on other teams get sick from misplacement. Lias Anderson at the New York Rangers had a chance at the NHL level, but was mostly picked up in the fourth row. And this guy was supposed to be a stallion and doesn’t even play in North America anymore.

I think Bellows has a damn good career ahead of him. It is disrespectful to take away a veteran seat from a player who has never played in the NHL. But with the islanders sitting in the second wild card spot, every game is a playoff game. Still, he had to do everything to make sure the islanders score and win games.

Next: A player every team should trade with

If he thinks the lines he has are the right way, I respect that and hopefully it works for the sake of the islanders. But if it doesn’t work, I can say I told you.

advertisement