A nurse gives a patient a flu shot at East Edmonton Health Center in Edmonton.

Ian Kucerak / Postmedia

Calgary is likely to have achieved its worst in the flu season, according to the city’s medical health official.

It was an atypical season, though, according to doctor Jia Hu, who said the most widespread strain was the one that had the greatest impact on children.

“There is a lot more B influence this year than previous seasons, which is very unusual,” Hu said. “Flu B is known to affect more children who get flu A.”

Fifty-five percent of the 4,198 laboratories confirmed flu cases in Alberta this season were influenza B, according to data from the current Alberta Health Services as of January 18. In the 2018-1919 flu season, only about two percent of cases of the flu were B flu.

Hu says the province expects we have seen the worst of this year’s flu season, but adds that the virus often persists through the winter.

“I believe we have probably had a peak this season. Our modeling suggests that is the case, but we can always have a second case later in the spring,” he said.

This season, 42 percent of the flu cases in Alberta were in the Calgary area – the most populated among AHS health areas. In total, 787 Albertas have been hospitalized with the flu, with 19 deaths resulting from the virus, including 10 in the Edmonton area. Two Calgarians have died from the flu this season.

A record number of flu vaccines were administered to Albertans this year, with 1.3 million doses given, but Hu says the total is likely to be attributable to population growth.

Many qualified Albertans are still neglecting to be vaccinated, says Hu, something he says has no good reason not to.

“I think we’ve got the flu shot as conveniently as possible at this point. The main reason (people) don’t get it now is maybe they don’t believe the vaccine works or they don’t understand how serious it is the flu, ”he said.

“In a healthy adult who has no disease, it will be gone for days. You can’t go to work with the flu. The people who are sickest, the elderly, the young, really touch them. ”

