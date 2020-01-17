advertisement

Canada’s public health chief says more children are being hospitalized this flu season due to an early stroke in a strain of flu B, which strikes young people with disabilities and is circulating across the country as a strain usually aimed at seniors also makes the rounds.

Dr Theresa Tam said flu B usually does not peak until February or later and the “double dose” of both types A and B flu has not been seen in Canada since 2015.

“Right now we have influenza A-H3N2, which is still prevalent, but flu A, another strain, H1N1, is escalating and flu B is early, so all this is going on at the same time, which is certainly has an impact on different communities and individuals. “

advertisement

The elderly usually get H3N2, Tam said, adding that she does not yet know which strains were believed to be linked to the deaths of two young people in Manitoba.

Blaine Ruppenthal, 17, allegedly died of complications from the flu, according to a letter sent to parents Monday by the Kelvin High School principal in Winnipeg.

A provincial government spokeswoman cited privacy laws in refusing comment on whether Ruppenthal had any pre-existing medical conditions.

Tam said the death of a 24-year-old patient in Manitoba is also believed to have occurred from similar issues.

Laboratory tests will be done to determine if the two cases were virus-related, the provincial government said in a statement.

Two other people, both over 80, have died in Manitoba from flu-related illness this season, the statement said.

“Influenza is affecting young people more this season than previous years. Nearly 200 cases of influenza B are reported so far and almost all were under the age of 50. Cases of influenza A reported so far are very low for this time of a season with more than half under 50 years old. “

Manitoba is calling on all residents to get the goal of the flu, which it offers for free.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said two deaths believed to be related to the flu were also reported in New Brunswick this year.

The latest report from FluWatch, the agency’s oversight of the flu cases, says 258 children in Canada, aged 16 and under, were hospitalized in a three-week period ending January 4.

“The weekly number of cases in this period is above average over the previous five seasons,” he says.

Alison Merton, director of the Collingwood House neighborhood, which operates over two dozen Vancouver child care programs for school-aged children, said more children have been affected by the flu than in previous seasons.

The program could not ask parents to get any immunizations for their children, but she said that the flu vaccine could affect families.

“We have sisters and sisters in different programs, so typically if one family goes down, that affects multiple programs,” Merton said.

Flumist, a nasal spray version of the flu vaccine, is often given to children, but a global shortage means it has not been available in Canada, Tam said, adding that the vaccine is an alternative for anyone over the age of six months. and pregnant women who get it also protect their babies.

She said that while the vaccine is the best protection against the flu, only about 43 percent of Canadians under the age of 65 were immunized last year, even if they were at risk of complications, compared to 70 percent of the elderly.

“What I care about most is that people with some chronic medication, such as underlying heart disease or diabetes, are not getting vaccinated.”

Isobel Mackenzie, an elderly advocate in British Columbia, said that over 80 percent of the elderly in long-term care facilities where the flu stroke is offered are immunized and 74 percent of the staff as well.

“Where we have to do the work is in the public,” she said, adding that people who visit elderly people in foster homes put them at risk if not vaccinated.

“To protect your grandmother from getting the flu, it’s actually more effective for you to get your flu shot,” she said.

Unlike most other provinces, B.C. does not provide free flu shot unless persons 65 and over, under 19 or if they fall into a broad category, such as if they tend to be around vulnerable people including children and the elderly.

“So why don’t we just say that everyone can get it for free?” Mackenzie said. “Someone who wants to figure out how to get it for free anyway.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 16, 2020.

advertisement