(ABC News) Las Vegas, NV police have arrested a 23-year-old man who was allegedly seen on a doorbell camera when he kidnapped and attacked a woman.

A resident of a quarter south of downtown Las Vegas reported the incident to the police after their doorbell camera recorded the incident shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The video shows a woman running to the house, knocking on the door and screaming for help.

In the background, a man identified by the police as Darnell Rodgers jumps out of a white limousine and sprints towards the woman. The 23-year-old Rodgers grabs the woman, throws her to the ground, kicks her in the stomach and lets her fall down the stairs.

“Why would you do that?” He screams, scolding her as she sobs.

The police said the incident appears to be a domestic violence situation.

Then he pulls the woman to her feet, yells at her to “get in the car” and insults her before dragging her down the aisle into the car.

The full video, which includes violence and gross language, was posted on YouTube by the Las Vegas police.

Rodgers was arrested on Thursday morning for kidnapping and domestic battery charging. He is currently in Clark County Prison.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but it has been found and is safe, police said.

