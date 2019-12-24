advertisement

VICTORIA – Police in Victoria are warning the public, particularly members of the Chinese community, of a detailed scheme of robberies known as virtual kidnapping.

The department says in a statement released Tuesday that reports of these types of fraud are on the rise and they want the public to be aware.

The statement says people from mainland China, usually here with student visas, are targeted by a call from someone who speaks Mandarin or Cantonese.

The person alleges that there is either a warrant for their arrest in China or that Chinese police need their help with an investigation.

As part of the scheme, people are convinced to make a fake video saying they have been abducted and their family members at home have been extorted for money.

Victoria detectives say they have investigated several such cases when they are demanding money from families, and in at least one case criminals managed to get a considerable amount of money.

“Talk to students and visitors in your community from mainland China about these robberies and encourage them to contact the police if they feel unsafe or contacted by people claiming to be the Chinese authorities who ask them to claim they are victims of a crime,” says police advice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 24, 2019.

