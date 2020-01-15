advertisement

Unit G affiliate Kidd Kidd knows the importance of January 14. The hip hop veteran recognized his wedding anniversary.

Key facts: On Tuesday, Kidd Kidd hit Instagram with a flashback on the day he tied the knot.

See this post on Instagram

@ibrowdeluxeshaynicole We have come a long way baby happy birthday abbreviated now link in bio or nutin # rllnr4life

A post shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) on January 14, 2020 at 7:03 am PST

Key details: The Louisiana native also shared a return on their first date.

See this post on Instagram

Take it back to Our first date with @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole without going back or nutin # rllnr4life #rop

A message shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) January 14, 2020 at 1:48 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: In December 2019, Kidd Kidd called his supporters spouting photos of himself next to his ride or death.

See this post on Instagram

For short… or nutin # rllnr4life #rop

A post shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) December 28, 2019 at 6:40 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

New York New York or nutin # rllnr4life #rop

A post shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) on December 27, 2019 at 12:03 PST

See this post on Instagram

My take on keeping Gangsta different from BigMad now or Nutin Undeniable now on all platforms # rllnr4life #rop

A post shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) December 13, 2019 at 8:43 am PST

See this post on Instagram

Mr. and Mrs. we abbreviated @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole or nutin BigMad # rllnr4life

A post shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) on December 11, 2019 at 9:14 am PST

Before you leave: Last year, Kidd Kidd and his boo shared their relationship goals together with the masses.

See this post on Instagram

Life is for living love to you or Nutin @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole # 2014mazantst # rllnr4life

A post shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) on July 17, 2019 at 1:44 p.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

Oh, we’re cutting tonight @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole or nutin # rllnr4life

A post shared by kiddkidd9 (@ kiddkiddrllnr9) on October 26, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. PDT

