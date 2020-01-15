Unit G affiliate Kidd Kidd knows the importance of January 14. The hip hop veteran recognized his wedding anniversary.
Key facts: On Tuesday, Kidd Kidd hit Instagram with a flashback on the day he tied the knot.
See this post on Instagram
@ibrowdeluxeshaynicole We have come a long way baby happy birthday abbreviated now link in bio or nutin # rllnr4life
Key details: The Louisiana native also shared a return on their first date.
See this post on Instagram
Take it back to Our first date with @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole without going back or nutin # rllnr4life #rop
Wait, there is more: In December 2019, Kidd Kidd called his supporters spouting photos of himself next to his ride or death.
See this post on Instagram
For short… or nutin # rllnr4life #rop
See this post on Instagram
New York New York or nutin # rllnr4life #rop
See this post on Instagram
My take on keeping Gangsta different from BigMad now or Nutin Undeniable now on all platforms # rllnr4life #rop
See this post on Instagram
Mr. and Mrs. we abbreviated @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole or nutin BigMad # rllnr4life
Before you leave: Last year, Kidd Kidd and his boo shared their relationship goals together with the masses.
See this post on Instagram
Life is for living love to you or Nutin @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole # 2014mazantst # rllnr4life
See this post on Instagram
Oh, we’re cutting tonight @ibrowdeluxeshaynicole or nutin # rllnr4life
The post Kidd Kidd celebrates his wedding anniversary + shares the photo of their first date: “We Came A Long Way Baby” appeared first.