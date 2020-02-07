advertisement

Alexa is a modern domestic help – it turns on the light, alarms and helps find information. It is also prone to bloating, especially if you equip it with the Extreme Fart Extension Pack.

Everyone can let their Amazon home device fill up a little. All that’s needed is a simple one: “Alexa, fart”. However, it is not impressive enough. If you want Alexa to really crack it up, you need to get an add-on to help make your wildest windy dreams come true.

However, this mother had no great ambitions to hear Alexa spout her gasoline – it was her little boy who decided to take the initiative.

Emily Watson must have thought she was going crazy. As she walked around her house, farts echoed through a series of rooms. Who was the guilty flatulent? Who could tear all day, every day?

It turned out that an ass Alexa was guilty. However, it wasn’t the fault of the device. In a Facebook post, Emily wrote: “In the past three days, everyone has farted Alexa in the house. It turned out that I actually paid for it. Does anyone want two children?”

Emily posted a screenshot of her conversation with an Amazon customer service representative. After a short greeting, the tour guide writes: “I understand that your child has placed an order by mistake and you want to cancel the order with a refund. I’ll help you.’

Emily replies, “Great, thanks.” Of course, Amazon had to check which product was refunded to be sure. The employee wrote back: “For confirmation only, are you referring to the Extreme Farts Extension Pack?” The mother has to answer: “Yes, that’s the one.”

The post has had a storm with online users and has already garnered more than 10,000 responses, nearly 10,000 comments, and more than 25,000 hits.

It’s not the only fart-based add-on for your Alexa. For example, you can buy 4AFART, which is described as follows: “With random farts with different aversions, there is never a boring moment!” You get entertainment and education for the whole family for hours. “

Alexa is a pretty versatile home device. It can fart, but it can also compliment you (all you have to say is “Alexa, flatter me”) and rap (unless it wasn’t obvious, just ask them to rap).

Sorry, I have a few more online purchases to do.

