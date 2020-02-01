advertisement

Since his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 29, 2003, LeBron James has rarely played in a pair of shoes other than his own typical sneakers in an NBA game.

James wore the Nike Air Zoom Generation against the Sacramento Kings and he had 16 more sneakers that he wore throughout his career when he competed in his 17th season in the NBA, this time in his second year at the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, James decided to switch him to California in honor of the late great Kobe Bryant in the Lakers’ first game after the death of Bryant and eight other players, including 13-year-old Gianna Monday.

35-year-old James started the game in the exact same color in the Nike Kobe 1 when Bryant scored 81 points on the same Staples Center floor before starting the Big Stage with the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the second half.

An emotional James, who also unveiled a black mamba tattoo as another tribute to Bryant hours before the game, had 22 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists in a 127-119 loss to the blazers.

The beloved Bryant is being recognized more and more not only in the NBA, but around the world.

Like James, Bryant, 41, is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He appeared in 20 seasons and won five championships with the Lakers.

James, who overtook Bryant for third place in the NBA rating list in Philadelphia last Sunday, also gave a moving speech before the tip.

