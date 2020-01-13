advertisement

Kick It Out, the equality and inclusion organization for English football, has condemned further abuse of James McClean over the weekend.

McClean played 80 minutes on Saturday when his team played a goalless draw against Millwall at home in Stoke.

“James McClean was again subjected to shameful abuse against Irish and sects this weekend,” Kick It Out said in a statement.

We’ve informed the FA so they can start an investigation, but we repeat: the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James as we continue to offer our full support. The authorities need to take more measures to ensure the well-being of him and his family, as the current situation cannot continue.

McClean was the target of chants against Barnsley and Huddersfield earlier this season. Barnsley was indicted earlier this month for violating FA rules.

In a statement released on Friday, Stoke called the anti-McClean chant a “hate crime” and added, “There is no place for it in society and the perpetrators should be held accountable.”

Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

