The growing demand for groovy little SUVs has inspired Kia to add another pint-sized high rider to its repertoire.

Similar in size to the Mazda CX-3, the Kia Stonic will arrive at the end of the year.

Pricing is expected to start at around $ 20,000 and will put the new model between Kia’s biggest seller, Cerato, and his small SUV Seltos, which was launched in October.

media_cameraKia will launch the small Stonic SUV in Australia in late 2020.

The Stonic is based on the same platform as the city car from Rio and is shorter than a CX-3, but 100 mm longer than the venue of the sister company Hyundai. Above all, it has a much larger trunk than the CX-3 to keep the family attractive.

“There is an emerging light SUV segment. We see the possibility of cutting a slice, ”says Kia product planner Roland Rivero.

media_cameraThe Stonic is based on the Rio hatchback.

“There is a clear step up. They are going to Stonic, Seltos, Sportage, which will grow in the new generation, and Sorento will complete our range of SUVs.”

Revealed four years ago, the Stonic was initially ruled out for Australia because the only engine was a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo (88 kW / 171 Nm). A 1.4-liter four-cylinder without turbocharger (73 kW / 133 Nm), which is now available, is expected to be preferred for import.

media_camera The Stonic should have strong security features.

The Stonic is 4140 mm longer than the Rio, 70 mm higher and 42 mm higher. The standard functions include a colored touchscreen with smartphone reflection.

Funky color options are available for overseas models, with contrasting roof colors on range toppers.

The new arrivals from Kia have a high level of security and the Stonic should follow suit. Autonomous emergency braking, a warning of blind spots and a lane departure warning system are standard.

Even if the range grows to four SUVs, Kia Australia operations manager Damien Meredith believes there is room for growth.

media_cameraThe Stonic inserts a hole in the current range of the brand.

“I think we need more. I think we need one or two bigger ones, ”he says.

Kia was the only top 10 manufacturer to improve sales in 2019 over the previous year. The company in Australia shows no signs of slowing down.

Meredith and Rivero believe there is room for further growth after the relaunch of the seven-seat Sorento in June.

They indicate an all-wheel drive suitable for off-road use, which opens the exterior to Kia buyers.

A new Carnival People Mover will arrive in Australia in the third quarter.

The compact city cars Rio and Picanto will also be revised this year and the Stinger sports sedan with rear-wheel drive will be overhauled.

Originally published as Kia’s answer to the popular Mazda SUV

