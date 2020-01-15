advertisement

Kia was one of the hottest brands in 2019, posting positive sales results as all competitors declined. The new Kia Seltos is the manufacturer’s latest weapon in the battle for supremacy in sales. It’s not for nothing that it should be at the top of your new SUV shopping list.

media_cameraThe Seltos GT-Line appears expensive at over $ 40,000.

value

At over $ 40,000, the Seltos GT-Line costs more than some versions of the larger Sportage staff. But you will be rewarded with a lot of comfort. Beyond the base model in the range, you get a lot more technology, including a bigger 10.2 cm screen with Apple Car Play / Android Auto, satellite navigation, head-up display, electronic parking brake, improved Bose audio and wireless charging for smartphones. Mood lighting enhances the cabin atmosphere, especially at night. Services are backed by Kia’s industry-leading seven-year warranty at reasonable prices and with a cap.

media_cameraThe Seltos is full of security technology and luxury equipment.

Comfort

The GT-Line has heated and cooled partial leather seats at the front, while the rear passengers are looked after with individual ventilation openings and reclining seats. Head, shoulder and leg room are generous at the front and back. However, if you do not specify the two-tone roof, you will receive a sliding roof that takes up the headroom at the front. The loading area offers space for strollers, suitcases and other family items. The head-up display makes it easier to keep to the speed limit and also shows navigation instructions. Active speed control makes driving on motorways less tiring, while the heated steering wheel is practical in winter. The only flaw on the comfort front is the occasional blow over potholes and bumps caused by the low-profile tires.

media_camera The inside of the Seltos is very spacious for a compact SUV.

safety

All classes have a five-star crash rating, but the cheaper models have a more rudimentary version of autonomous emergency braking – the GT-Line’s smarter AEB works at highway speeds and recognizes cyclists and pedestrians, and the adaptive cruise control keeps a safe distance from the car , Other active safety elements are the warning of blind spots and the lane keeping assistant, which guides you back on your lane when hiking. The car also looks for other vehicles when you exit a vehicle position and applies the brakes when it detects a possible collision.

media_cameraThe Seltos is more fun than almost any other small SUV.

Drive

The Seltos is more entertaining than most others in the city SUV segment. It feels balanced and safe at high speeds and is not easily curled by waves or potholes in the middle of the corner. The steering takes some getting used to – it sometimes feels too heavy – but overall, the driving style of the Selto is impressive for an SUV. The turbocharged engine has enough grunts to carry a small family and luggage without getting discouraged by hills, and for the most part, the dual clutch automatic responds quickly to an accelerator pedal hit. If you accelerate at lower speeds, there may be a slight delay.

Judgment 4/5

The Seltos GT-Line seems expensive at first glance, but for the money you get a lot of technology, a lot of comfort, a lot of space and an entertaining ride.

alternatives

Subaru XV 2.0i-S AWD, from $ 41,000 car ride

Smaller, less cargo space (310L v 433L), shorter warranty and less power and torque, but absolutely solid resale and higher quality cabin.

Hyundai Kona Highlander AWD, from $ 43,500 drive

Shares the engine and transmission of the Kia, but is more economical. The loading area is smaller at 363L and the middle screen is not that big.

Renault Kadjar Intens, from $ 42,200 by car

Almost fits the size of the Seltos and feels more comfortable in the cabin. The motor is smaller and there is no active safety technology.

Kia Seltos GT-Line vitals

Price: $ 41,990 for a car ride

Warranty / maintenance: 7 years / unlimited mileage, $ 2025 for 5 years

Safety: Not yet tested, 6 airbags, AEB, warning of blind spots, lane keeping assistant, avoidance of cross traffic at the rear

Engine: 1.6-liter 4-cylinder turbo, 130 kW / 265 Nm

Thirst: 7.6 l / 100 km

Boots: 433L / 1393L

