January 25, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

Kia and sister company Hyundai are interesting figures in the world of electric vehicles. They are often chosen as favorite EV brands that only follow Tesla. They have historically been a precursor when it comes to EV design and reach. This has given many people the impression that they are ‘more serious’ with electric vehicles than other car manufacturers.

I have usually had a different opinion. Because they did not produce these EVs in volume, could not get close to consumer demand and did not seem to bother to get there, and were “surprised” by the demand for even the first generation Kia Soul EV ( who had a small number of sales in the US because Kia produced a small number of cars), I generally assumed that Kia had good EV designers and developers, as well as generally talented engineers who knew how to design efficient vehicles, but that the company’s leadership did not have the vision or the interest to use it as a real competitive advantage in the long run. I hoped that a strong consumer interest – clear to EV followers years ago – would lead to more aggressive EV plans and production. They never came.

In 2020 it will be clear to everyone in the automotive world and their mother that electric vehicles are the future. Outside of Tesla, it seems that Volkswagen Group has the most ambitious plans and actual action to increase production capacity. (Okay, Volvo has a more ambitious target, but it’s a small player and I find it hard to see that change.) A while after Volkswagen announced a number of relatively large (for the industry) EV production targets, Kia followed the example . That said, the terminology and goals are confusing.

A recent press release from Kia indicated that the company would offer 11 EVs by 2025. We are already in confusing territory. Presumably this means 11 fully electric models (no plug-in hybrids or conventional hybrids). However, in some parts of the press release the company writes “EV” and in some parts “BEV” (which is often used for fully electric vehicles) and it is not clear whether they are interchangeable or “EV” including plug-in hybrids ( PHEVs). I contact Kia to get clarification if possible. For the rest of this article, I assume that EVs are BEVs, but they can very well be BEVs + PHEVs.

Kia does not mention the word “hybrid” once in the press release. Instead, it introduced the term “environmentally-friendly vehicles,” which probably includes everything except a fully fossil-powered vehicle. (Let us not start.)

With that context out of the way, here are the main goals that Kia has announced in what she called her “Plan S” strategy:

11 EV models in production by 2025

500,000 annual EV sales by 2026 (excluding China)

Annual sales of 1 million “environmentally friendly vehicles” by 2026

25% of Kia sales “environmentally friendly vehicles” by the end of 2025 (which basically means that ~ 12.5% ​​of Kia sales must be EVs)

1 special EV model (only an electrical option – such as the Nissan LEAF or BMW i3)

Kia consumes 6.6% of non-Chinese global EV sales by the end of 2025 (meaning Kia expects ~ 7,575,757 EV sales per year outside of China – Volkswagen and Tesla together focus on more than half of that total, based on my back of the napkin calculations)

“The Plan The strategy outlines Kia’s preventive and entrepreneurial “shift” from a company-focused system for combustion-powered vehicles to a system focused on electric vehicles and customized mobility solutions, “the company adds.

Of course, like any car manufacturer, it also intends to be a leader in autonomous vehicle development.

Why does all this exclude China? I don’t know for sure, but I assume that Kia is uncertain about what the Chinese policy will be, and I know that in principle it has to adjust its attitude to Chinese policy if necessary. In other words, it’s a bit of a wildcard.

“Plan S sees Kia Motors invest a total of 29 trillion won (US $ 25 billion) by the end of 2025 to establish leadership in vehicle electrification and diversify its activities.”

Finally, as I recommended a few years ago, it seems that Kia is about to launch a new brand / sub-brand focused on EVs: “Kia’s new brand system, which is scheduled to launch in the second half of this year will be unveiled, is currently being formulated with clear objectives, including becoming a pioneer in the age of EVs, a brand loved by the millennial generation (people with a good understanding of information technology born between the early 1980s and early 2000s, a period that witnessed the transition from the analogue to the digital age) and Z generation (born after the mid-1990s and largely raised in a digital environment with a natural tendency to use digital tools, hence their nickname, ” digital natives’), and a symbol of challenge and innovation. “

So what do you say? Does Kia have a “pioneering” approach here? Is it an EV leader? Are these goals likely to be defeated early or missed? Do you think that the upcoming brand renewal will result in a Kia EV line-up that competes with the Volkswagen ID brand? Will it be competitive with Tesla’s mass market offering (the Model 3, Model Y and perhaps Cybertruck)?

And if Kia’s estimate of ~ 7,575,757 EV sales per year outside of China is somewhat accurate by 2025, how do you expect these to be split by car dealership?

