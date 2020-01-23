advertisement

The Canadian tuxedo is notoriously difficult to take off, but Khloé Kardashian has proven that you only need a few statement stilettos.

The reality star shot a series of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” in triple denim with striking heels in Los Angeles yesterday. Kardashian put a collar over a corset. On the underside, she wore skinny jeans in the same color as her jacket for a coordinated look.

Khloé Kardashian wears a Canadian tuxedo and Christian Louboutin pumps to shoot “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, January 22.

For shoes, the Good American co-founder used a pair of Christian Louboutin rainbow pumps with a python print. The shoes have a pointed toe, a narrow heel and Louboutin’s red lacquered sole.

A closer look at Khloé Kardashian’s Louboutin stilettos.

Kardashian is equipped with oversized hoops, aviator glasses and a black wallet.

The star filmed with older sister Kim, who wore a dark ensemble with her new favorite boots, Balenciaga’s knife. The KKW beauty business woman put an eggplant-colored turtleneck sweater in thin black trousers that seemed to be made of leather. While she owns the Balenciaga Knife boot in different colors, Kim chose a black spandex pair yesterday.

Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga boots for the movie “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on January 22nd.

A close look at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Knife boots.

Regardless of whether they wear sandals, boots, or sneakers, the sisters often choose silhouettes from Yeezy, the brand of Kim’s husband Kanye West. They are also fans of West’s continued collaboration with Adidas.

