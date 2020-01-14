advertisement

Yashwant Laveti from Andhra Pradesh performed brilliantly on the last day of athletics at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Tuesday to clear the boys 110 meter hurdle.

Yashwant came at 2:10 p.m. and beat Aditya Prakash of Jharkhand with 0.02.

In the 110 m hurdles of the U-17 boys, Rajasthan’s Madhavendra Singh Shekhawat, who trains without a trainer in Jaipur, surprised with a time of 2:44 p.m. and won his first gold medal.

Kerala girls shine

The Kerala girls secured three of the seven gold medals offered in the U-21 category.

Aparna Roy (110 m hurdles, 13.91 m) and M. Jisna (high jump, 1.73 m) won individual gold, while Kerala, consisting of Gowrinandana, Priscilla Daniel, KM Nibha and AS Sandra, with 3: 48, 98 set a new competition record. Improve Maharashtra with 3: 49.95 and get the highest honor of the 4 x 400 m tall U-21 girls.

Karnataka boy Abhin Devadigas 21.33 was good enough to secure him the U-21 title over 200 m with a new encounter record (old 21.57, Nitin Balakumar).

Jeevanji Deepthi from Telengana won the 200m gold of the U-17 girls with 24.84. Nandini Agasara, a daughter of the tea seller, won on July 14th.

TO GO BIKING

Telanganas M. Tanishq won the boys’ U21 individual time trial (1000 m) with 1: 08: 352. Maharashtra won sprint crowns from boys and girls.

GYMNASTICS

Shrsti Manchanda from Delhi (11.90) and Sri Varshinee from Karnataka (12.025) won gold medals in the girls’ U-21 exercises and at the vaulting table.

SHOOT

Harshwardhan Yadav of Maharashtra grabbed the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol for boys under 21 with 31 points. Ahvar Rizvi (46) turned Manavaditya Singh Rathore into the gold trap by two points. Gurnihal Singh Garcha (52) was the skeet champion.

Zeena Khitta (251.3) and Nancy (249.1) were the U21 and U17 winners in a 10 meter air rifle.

TABLE TENNIS

Fidel Rafeeque Snehit Survajulla (Telangana), Anusha Kutumbale (Madhya Pradesh), Aadarsh ​​Chhetri (Delhi) and Diya Chitale (Maharashtra) became champions in boys under 21, girls under 21, boys under 17 and girls individual categories under 17 years.

Maharashtra returned to the top with 107 medals, including 26 gold medals, followed by Haryana with 67.

