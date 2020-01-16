advertisement

Kerala rode on captain Jisha K.S. and Anna Mathew’s great effort to compete against a tough West Bengal challenge in the final and to win the girls gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Wednesday.

Kerala recorded a 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 win in a duel of more than one hour.

The well-built Kerala girls took the lead early, before seeing Bengal make up 9: 9 and get past.

At crucial moments, Kerala bet on the undiminished mistakes of Bengal to equalize between 23 and 23 and get the first set.

Jisha was just right with her shots on the left when she led Kerala to comfortably reach the second set.

Bengal narrowly followed Kerala in the third game, but Anna shone with great drop shots and beautiful smashes that enabled her team to win the title.

Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu with 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 and won the bronze medal.

West Bengal ousted Rajasthan with 25: 22, 18: 25, 25: 21, 25: 23 for the girls’ U17 title. Karnataka passed Kerala (25-19, 25-21, 25-23) to get bronze.

Gujarat defeated Haryana 25: 22, 21: 25, 25: 21, 25: 16 for the yellow metal of the boys under 21. Tamil Nadu finished third after defeating Uttar Pradesh 25: 19, 25: 20, 25: 17 would have.

Uttar Pradesh prevailed against Uttarakhand in the U17 final with 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16. Gujarat defeated Haryana by 32-30, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10 for third place.

SHOOT:

Anjali Chaudhary (22) from Haryana secured the yellow metal of the U-21 girls with a 25m pistol against Ishika Singh (20) from Delhi. Ishika, who led the final round 20:19, failed to score, while Anjali scored three goals in the gold battle. Devanshi Dhama (18) from Uttar Pradesh finished third.

West Bengal, consisting of Ayushi Podder and Amartya Mukherjee, defeated Tamil Nadu, consisting of Ravi C. Rakshna and Rithik Ramesh, at 17-13 and won the gold medal in a mixed team event with U21 air rifles. Punjab took the bronze.

The Madhya Pradesh duo from Akash Kushwaha and Neeru (46) won the mixed team gold.

TO GO BIKING:

Mayur Pawar (11.306 seconds) and Pooja Danole (2: 47.415) gave Maharashtra gold medals in the 200m sprint of boys under 21 and in the individual race of girls under 17 (2000m).

LAWN BOWLS:

Assam had a hugely successful day on Bihu when it won three gold medals in U21 singles, quadruples and triple competitions for boys and girls. Surajit Burhagohain defeated Abhishek Lakra by Jharkhand 21: 10 for the individual title. Assam beat West Bengal 23: 10 in the boys, while the host Delhi triumphed 23: 7 in the girls.

Maharashtra continued to dominate the medals with a total of 110, including 28 gold medals. Haryana finished second with 73, including 23 gold medals.

