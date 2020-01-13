advertisement

Kerala’s Ancy Sojan did her best to win 100m and long jump titles for women at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Sunday.

Ancy took the 100m crown at 12.21 and jumped to 6.36m to win the long jump gold medal with a new meet record.

Tamil Nadus A.Sherin, who set the 6.15 m mark last year, chose the silver at 6.30 m. T. K. Sandra Babu from Kerala finished third with 5.99 m.

Nuzrat Ali won 10.77 against Abhinav Panwar from Delhi (10.82) for the 100m U21 title. Kunal Kaushik’s U17 shot put gold with a 17.68m throw helped Haryana get another gold medal.

Sadanand Kumar from Jharkhand (10.95) and Jeevanji Deepthi (12.26), who set a new record with Avantika Narales 12.36, were the 100-meter gold medalists in sections under 17 years of age.

M. Karunya (46.18 m) and Hema Malini (46.54 m) made Tamil Nadu proud by winning gold in the discus throw and javelin throw of the U21.

Hema Malini achieved the highest award with a new encounter record and exceeded the old 46.36 m mark that Manpreet Kaur had set last year.

Maharashtra’s Abhay Bhatu Gurav and Poorva Hitesh Sawant took gold medals in a high jump of less than 21 (2.07 m, which is a meet record) and a triple jump of less than 17 (11.89 m).

TO GO BIKING:

Madhura Waykar and Pooja Danole got yellow metal for Maharashtra in cycling. Waykar ran a time of 27.20.81 in the individual time trial of the U21 (20 km), while Pooja drove a time of 24: 17.778 in the time trial of the U17 (15 km).

ARCHERY:

In a U21 appeal, Tisha Sacheti of Maharashtra prevailed 6: 4 against Pramilaben Barla (Gujarat) in the semifinals and prevailed against Himani of Haryana, who defeated Sakshi Maharashtra’s dead 5: 5 (8: 7).

Maharashtra’s Sachin Vedwan celebrated a comfortable 6-2 win over his counterpart Mayur Rokade, while Jagdish Choudhary of Rajasthan defeated Sunny Kumar of Haryana 7-3 and reached the U21 recurve final.

Maharashtra topped the list with 34 medals, including 11 gold, followed by Delhi (18) and Uttar Pradesh (16).

