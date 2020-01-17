advertisement

The Mondol family is characterized by its uniqueness at the Khelo India Youth Games.

Poornima Mondol, who works as a housekeeper at the games, is perhaps the proudest mother in sporty extravagance. All three children, the sons Sujit and Pradip and the daughter Malavika, take part in the games as athletes in Kho Kho, hockey and football.

Poornima has been unsuccessful in various jobs throughout her life to support her family. She worked in a school, opened a shop and is thinking about going to school again. The income of her carpenter, who was earning well at a time, has shrunk.

However, Poornima – who understood the benefits of sport – did not let financial bottlenecks keep her children from doing sports.

“In the beginning I had big problems when I gave my children sports equipment. Now they win in tournaments and get some money that made things easier. You earn enough to take care of yourself.

“Before I went out, I was worried that they might be under bad influence. I got my kids into sports because I didn’t want them to waste their time after school. They come back from school and do sports, ”said Poornima.

Sujit, a Kho Kho player, is grateful to her mother and proud to represent his state at a national event.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Kho Kho. Now I have the chance to play for Assam. Not many people understand Kho Kho. If we show people the sport and teach them the basic rules, they will understand it, ”said Sujit.

Poornima’s story could inspire people to understand the true spirit of Khelo India.

