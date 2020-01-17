advertisement

Khushi Dinesh showed herself rusted when she won gold medals in girls under 17 years of age in freestyle over 200 m and 800 m when Karnataka had a brilliant swim start on Friday and won five titles at the Khelo India Youth Games.

The 16-year-old Khushi comfortably won the 200m freestyle with a timing of 2: 10.29 ahead of Maharashtra’s Kiara Bangara, who scored 2: 12.16. She drove the 800-meter race at 9: 26.19, while her closest competitor, Bhavya Sachdeva from Delhi, managed 9: 30.06.

“I didn’t achieve my best timing because my training was incorrect due to exams. If there was someone who would push me, I would have achieved even better results, ”said Khushi.

Khushi, who won gold medals at national championships last year and finished 20 at the junior world championships in water sports, most recently participated in the Asian Age Group championship in Bangalore in September.

Shambahv V.R. (Boys under 17, 200 m freestyle, 1: 56.66), Nina Venkatesh (girls under 17, 50 m butterfly, 28.58) and Sunaina Manjunath (girls under 21, 50 m butterfly, 30.78) were the others Gold medalist Karnataka.

Assams Shivangi Sarma, who trains in Delhi, won gold medals over 200 m and 800 m freestyle with her personal best of 2: 07.91 and 9: 31.22.

Kareena Shankta drove a time of 1: 14.66 minutes in the 100 m chest race of the girls under the age of 17, leading a Maharashtra medal win. Her time exceeded the best Indian performance of 1: 14.87 by Saloni Dalal (Karnataka) in 2018.

Haryana won three of the four Greco-Roman gold medals on Friday.

Maharashtra topped the list with a total of 149 medals, including 41 gold medals.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Sanket Sargar won a total of 239 kg, including 107 kg in Snatch and 132 kg in Clean and Jerk, to anger Odisha national junior champion Muna Nayak (102 kg, 133 kg, 235 kg) and the 55 kg gold medal to get the U21 boy.

The 13-year-old Golom Tinku (93 kg, 106 kg, 209 kg) won the 55 kg title under 17 and gave Arunachal his first gold.

Punjabs Veerjeet Kaur (64 kg, 79 kg, 143 kg) and Rajasthans Usha (63 kg, 82 kg, 145 kg) bagged girls under 21 and under 17 years of age 49 kg.

SHOOT

In the U21 section, Neeraj Kumar from Punjab (452.3 points) and Vibhutia Bhatia from Haryana (238.3 points) called for the 50-meter air pistol for boys with 3 positions and the 10-meter air pistol for girls. Skhikha Narwal from Haryana (236.9) was under 17 10m air gun winner.

RINGS

Kalyani Gadekar (46 kg), Sonali Mandalik (57 kg), Bhagyashri Fand (61 kg), Maharashtra, Deepti (53 kg), Manju (65 kg) and Sunena (69 kg) from Haryana helped their states in girls under 17 Years to dominate.

