Fourteen-year-old Soumya Dalvi tried many flavors before contenting herself with her father Sunil’s passion for weightlifting. The teenager learned music, dance and tried her luck in athletics before calling her to lift weights.

The little Thane lifter, who started weightlifting about two years ago, quickly found her feet in sports and started winning medals. She caught everyone’s attention when she won the gold medal of the Khelo India youth at 40 kg for girls with a total of 113 kg last year in Pune.

On Thursday, she defended her title in style by improving three kilograms and creating a new (yet to be ratified) brand.

Interestingly enough, like last year, Soumya had fierce competition from her compatriot Aarati Tatgunti, who was once again satisfied with the silver medal with 115 kg.

Preparing for the competition was more difficult for Soumya this year. “I reduced two kilos last year, but this year I had to reduce four kilos. It was very difficult. I was overweight by 700g near the weight. I was so desperate that I did not eat, drink, take a sauna bath and cry for almost two days to lose weight, ”Soumya told Sportstar.

“I sang, danced and worked in athletics before my father, a national gold medalist and Chhatrapati award winner, asked me to do sports in our home gym. Slowly he got involved and I started training, ”said Soumya, who won gold medals, national youth championships and Commonwealth youth championships in Khelo India last year.

Now Soumya, a class IX student, wants to continue her gold medal series and shine at the Asian Youth Championships in Uzbekistan next month.

