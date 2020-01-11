advertisement

Gujarats Ajeet Kumar Yadav started his campaign at the Khelo India Youth Games on Saturday with a sensational defense of his gold medal in the 5000 meter run by boys under 21 with a time jump of 14: 39.99.

The 20-year-old, who won gold medals in the 1500m and 5000m last year, was closely followed by Madhya Pradesh’s Sunil Dawar (2:40 p.m.) and Bahadur Patel (2:41:52 p.m.).

Already on the opening day of the athletics competition, where 13 athletics gold medals were on offer, seven meet records were surpassed. Madhya Pradesh made a sign and collected three pieces of gold.

Uttarakhand entered the medal table with Ankitas Gold in the girls under 21,000 meters in a new time of 16: 38.75 minutes. She exchanged leads with Gujarat’s Reena Patel before retiring by a lap and a half.

Madhya Pradesh’s Vivek Kumar led the medals of the boys under 17 with Rinku Yadav and Mohammed Arif Mansoor on the podium.

Haryana dominated the boys under 21,400 meters long with his sprinters Vikrant Panchal, Amit Balyan and Ayush Dabas, who won the medals. Panchal set a new meet record with 47.99 seconds.

GYMNASTICS:

Asmi Ankush Badade from Maharashtra and Jatin Kumar Kanojia from Uttar Pradesh came to Tripuras Priyanka Dasgupta as four-time gold medalist in gymnastics.

Kanojia won the bullion gold after his boys under the age of 17 did all-round crown and floor exercises and horizontal bars. He ended the competition with six medals.

ARCHERY:

Cadet World Champion Komalika Bari lost dead in the second round of the girls’ Under-21 recurve competition against Sakshi dead from Maharashtra. Other well-known names like Akash and B. Dhiraj also suffered setbacks.

Maharashtra led the table with 27 medals, including seven gold medals. Uttar Pradesh took second place with 12 medals, including six gold medals, while Delhi took third place with a total of 12 medals, including five gold medals.

