Harshada Garud increased her game to win the under 17 girls’ 45 kg youth title for a total of 139 kg on the opening day of the weightlifting competitions at the youth games in Khelo India on Thursday.

Harshada’s show, which was better than the national record of 132 kg and has not yet been ratified, helped her top the combined list of U17 and U21 athletes. It also contributed to Maharashtra’s dominant performance in lifting five medals, including three gold medals.

The Pune girl lifted 62 kg in her last attempt to lead the table. She failed on her first 74 kg effort in perfect and jerky condition, but recovered and had 77 kg and a lead.

The U17 lifter Gyneshwari Yadav from Chhattisgarh (61 kg, clean and jerky 76 kg, 137 kg in total) and Haryanas Komal Kohar, who led the U21 category (59 kg, 75 kg, 134 kg), remained behind Harshada in the overall list back.

Techi Nadam (58 kg, 75 kg, 133 kg) from Arunachal Pradesh and Sufina Jasmin (57 kg, 73 kg, 130 kg) took second and third place in the U21 category.

Soumya Dalvi (50 kg, 66 kg, 116 kg) and Aarati Tatguni (50 kg, 65 kg, 115 kg) claimed 40 kg of gold and silver among 17-year-olds.

Mukund Aher, who finished fifth last year (82 kg, 102 kg, 184 kg) and Uday Mahajan (81 kg, 95 kg, 176 kg), took the first two places in the 49 kg class for boys under the age of 17.

TO GO BIKING:

Karnatakas Danamma Chichakha, Sahana Kudiganur, Keerthi Ramaswamy and Meghna Gugad won the U21 girls’ pursuit gold (4,000 m) with a timing of 5: 38.298.

Andaman and Nicobars Celestina (12,928) and David Beckhame (10,891) each won 200m sprint titles for girls and boys to complete their individual double crowns.

SHOOT:

Haryana’s 13-year-old Shiva Narwal (243.2 points) put the 10-meter air pistol in gold for the boys under 17. His state colleague Naveen Singh (246.1) was the U21 champion.

RINGS:

Pankaj (Uttar Pradesh), Pradeep (Haryana) Saddam (Maharashtra) won gold medals in the Greek boys under 21, 51 kg, 55 kg and 60 kg respectively.

Maharashtra was firmly on the medal table with 125 medals, including 33 gold medals.

