advertisement

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Guwahati with cycling and lawn bowl was a great success for his ever larger avatar.

Given the turbulent background to the anti-citizenship amendment (CAA) protests that paralyzed Guwahati for a few days in December and continued for over a month despite some organizational issues, the 13-day multisport event was worthy of recognition as good guided and peaceful sporty extravagance.

advertisement

Several inspiring stories that surfaced during the KIYG in Assam and elsewhere will definitely involve youngsters under 17 and under 21 in the event to perform consistently and even better in the transition phase when they achieve the elite Reach level.

The KIYG can be seen as the ideal alternative to replace the national games, which have always been subject to excessive delays and controversy. The delays in the national games have only led to a cost spiral, including infrastructure costs.

If part of the money spent on a massive exercise like National Games can be redirected to the KIYG, the young athletes can benefit enormously.

The annual KIYG also makes various cities accustomed to holding multi-sport events and helps the country prepare for more than one alternative for hosting prestigious international games in the short term.

It offers scope for using the existing infrastructure and encourages cities to build new facilities and promote sport.

Colorful: Khelo India mascot at the opening ceremony. – Ritu Raj Konwar

Talent hunting is a commendable aspect of KIYG. Engage talent scouts to discover promising athletes, give athletes good workouts, and help them with a monthly grant from Rs. 10,000 are steps from which hundreds of talented young people have benefited.

A majority of them acknowledge that the scholarship has addressed specific training needs. While a weightlifter from economically difficult circumstances uses the money for good nutrition, a shooter spends the amount to cover part of the enormous expenses for the exercise of his sport.

“The athletes selected for the Khelo India program, after performing well at the Khelo India games, receive free lodging, meals and training in various accredited academies across the country.

“With the advent of the Khelo India program, we expect good results from the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. We have made 20 centers national competence centers in India. The athletes who perform well at KIYG will be admitted to the centers that have been declared a national center of excellence, ”said Sandip Pradhan, director general of the Sports Authority of India.

The experience and ambience of KIYG give the athletes a simulation of the multidisciplinary gaming experience. It should help them not to be impressed when they represent the country at elite gatherings such as the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, and the Olympic Games.

“Our goal is to bring the KIYG as close as possible to the international multidisciplinary competitions so that our athletes do not experience a wow factor when they go to events abroad. We have to spread internationally in India, ”said Pradhan.

In addition, the KYIG shows the future stars of Indian sports and promises them a good care place.

At the games, Maharashtra maintained supremacy with a rich collection of 78 gold and 77 silver medals in a total of 256 medals, and Haryana ended with 200 medals.

Class game: Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj has conquered the limelight with eight medals. – Ritu Raj Konwar

Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who had eight medals, was in the spotlight with Assams Shivangi Sarma, who won five gold and two silver medals to produce the most successful girl.

Proud local: Assams Shivangi Sarma, who won five gold and two silver medals, was the most successful girl. – PTI

Several other talented swimmers appeared in the pool, including Soubrity Mondal and Swadesh Mondal from West Bengal, Keinisha Gupta, Kareena Shankta and Apeksha Fernandes from Maharashtra.

Fourteen year old Asmi Badade (four gold medals, one silver medal) and twenty year old Aditee Dandekar (three gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal) made Maharashtra proud in gymnastics. Jatin Kanojia, who was four gold and one silver medalist, and Tripuras Priyanka Dasgupta, who were four gold medalists, were among the frontrunners in gymnastics.

Kerala athletes helped their state shine in athletics. Ancy Joseph, who won the 100m, long jump and 4x100m relay gold medals, led the Kerala track and field team’s success story.

Haryana’s dominance in the boxing ring was absolute. His boxers won 47 medals, including 15 gold and 14 silver medals. A measure of the state’s superiority in boxing is the fact that its closest rival Maharashtra won only 19 medals, including six gold medals. Some of these 19 medals were won by northeast boxers who trained at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Traditional powerhouses like Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra won most medals in wrestling. Haryana played a large part in the shooting range medals. Maharashtra also had a significant share of weight lifting medals. Assam has had tremendous success in the grass bowl, collecting medals in all 10 competitions, including seven gold medals.

“All facilities used for the tournament meet international standards and the competition has achieved the goal for which the KIYG was designed. The quality of talent in sports has increased significantly. It’s great to see the rise of talent from rural areas. We have created a platform on which all athletes can demonstrate their talent, ”said Pradhan optimistically.

It is encouraging to see that the government is also serious about reviving university sports and has already announced that the Khelo India University Games in Bhubaneswar will be held from February 22nd to March 1st. It will be interesting to see how the college games will complement the KIYG over the next few years.

“Essentially, we want to host two tournaments – one at a youth level and one at a university level,” said Pradhan.

The wise use of platforms and resources will be important to support young people, as India wants to host larger multidisciplinary events and develop into a sporting power in the world.

success story

Among the many success stories at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, supported by JSW, has its own story.

A total of 26 of 29 athletes who participated in KIYG (boxing, wrestling, judo and athletics) won medals and 13 of them bagged gold.

“It is important to understand that the children who train with IIS are very young and raw about their careers. Participation in this type of competition definitely has a positive impact on the overall scheme, ”said Manisha Malhotra, director of sporting excellence and scouting at JSW.

IIS is committed to making it easier for young talent to advance to the elite.

“It’s been a long journey from the cadets / juniors to the seniors. Most of our sports are individual sports and therefore each child has a different plan depending on the situation. They have to keep getting better in sports and holding more training competitions to measure where they stand and then return to the drawing board with improvements. So it’s a long cycle. In the transition phase from juniors to seniors, it becomes difficult and a lot of attention needs to be paid. “

IIS plans to open a training center for swimming and hopes to continue its success story at the highest level.

advertisement