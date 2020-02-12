Uganda will play the first leg away from home. (PHOTO / Courtesy)
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
First leg – Tanzania vs Uganda (March 1, 2020) Dar es Salaam
Return match – Uganda against Tanzania (March 14, 2020) Lugogo
The head coach of the Ugandan national under-17 team, Ayub Khalifa, has summoned a team of 25 players who will begin preparations for the next qualifications for the next U17 World Cup.
Uganda will face Tanzania in the next round and the team is scheduled to start training on February 14.
This team will camp at the Cranes Paradise hotel in Kisasi.
The training sessions will take place interchangeably on the Lugogo, Luzira and Kawempe Moslems SS playgrounds.
The first leg will be played at Dar es Salaam National Stadium on March 1, 2020 and the second leg will take place two weeks later at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.
The team invoked
Goalkeepers
Daphine Nyayenga, Zulaika Nyamita, Joan Namusisi
defenders
Gillian Akadinda, Gloria Namugerwa, Stella Musibika, Patricia Akiror, Sumayah Komuntale, Samalie Nakacwa, Bira Nadunga, Grace Aluka
Midfielders
Kevin Nakacwa, Moureen Nangonzi, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Shamillah, Shamillah Nalujja, Nagayi Eva, Kyomuhendo Sumayah, Zaina Nandede, Hadijah Nandago
Forward
Margret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauziah Najjemba, Munyana Brenda, Catherine Nagadya, Nakasi Latifah