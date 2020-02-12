advertisement

Uganda will play the first leg away from home. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

First leg – Tanzania vs Uganda (March 1, 2020) Dar es Salaam

Return match – Uganda against Tanzania (March 14, 2020) Lugogo

The head coach of the Ugandan national under-17 team, Ayub Khalifa, has summoned a team of 25 players who will begin preparations for the next qualifications for the next U17 World Cup.

Uganda will face Tanzania in the next round and the team is scheduled to start training on February 14.

This team will camp at the Cranes Paradise hotel in Kisasi.

The training sessions will take place interchangeably on the Lugogo, Luzira and Kawempe Moslems SS playgrounds.

The first leg will be played at Dar es Salaam National Stadium on March 1, 2020 and the second leg will take place two weeks later at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

The team invoked

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga, Zulaika Nyamita, Joan Namusisi

defenders

Gillian Akadinda, Gloria Namugerwa, Stella Musibika, Patricia Akiror, Sumayah Komuntale, Samalie Nakacwa, Bira Nadunga, Grace Aluka

Midfielders

Kevin Nakacwa, Moureen Nangonzi, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Shamillah, Shamillah Nalujja, Nagayi Eva, Kyomuhendo Sumayah, Zaina Nandede, Hadijah Nandago

Forward

Margret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauziah Najjemba, Munyana Brenda, Catherine Nagadya, Nakasi Latifah

